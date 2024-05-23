David Beckham & Rafael Nadal’s ‘Ultimate Celebrity Superyacht’ Unveiled For Monaco Grand Prix

Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities spend their holidays? Whether you’re a Nadal superfan or wish you could play with David Beckham, one thing’s for sure: they live a life of luxury.

We’ve covered some impressive superyachts in our time, from Jeff Bezos’ $700m mega-flex to the $3 billion superyacht submarine that no one wants to buy. However, a new frontrunner for the most luxurious vessel may have just entered the chat…

From million-pound-a-week superyachts to private islands, A-listers know how to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun. Now, thanks to The Moorings, you can explore the ‘Ultimate Celebrity Superyacht’, inspired by some of the world’s most famous celebrities, including David Beckham, Rafael Nadal, and Beyoncé.

The yacht combines luxurious features from yachts either owned or chartered by these shooting stars. For example, it boasts a helipad inspired by the Regina D’Italia, which was chartered by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and a luxury ensuite dressing room from Rafael Nadal’s 80 Sunreef Power Great White.

The Moorings has meticulously designed the yacht using AI to combine these luxurious features into one incredible vessel. The result is a yacht fit for royalty… or reality TV royalty, at least. With its sleek, stylish exterior inspired by the beautiful Ghost II yacht chartered by Adele and Angelina Jolie, and a bright, contemporary interior, the yacht offers light, airy spaces with cozy soft furnishings that make you feel at home on the water.

Speed is a key feature, too. With a top speed of over 37 knots, modelled after Charles LeClerc’s Rebel Riva 66, this yacht isn’t just about luxury but performance too. Celebrities often brand their yachts personally, like David Beckham’s ‘Seven’; if you’re ever lucky enough to own a vessel as nice as this, be sure to name it after the humble writer that put it on your radar…

The yacht’s living quarters are pretty impressive too. Inspired by Rafael Nadal’s 80 Sunreef Power Great White, it features a luxury king bedroom with a sea view and a fold-out balcony. It also includes a large ensuite dressing room, a designer dining area for 25 people, and a spacious sun deck modelled after NORA, chartered by Kylie Jenner.

Entertainment options are similarly abundant. The yacht boasts a 400m-square heated pool, inspired by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s experience on the Flying Fox, and an entertainment space for 110 people, much like the one on NORA. There’s also a private cinema and a stern garage with a state-of-the-art jet ski, perfect for exploring open waters like Rafael Nadal.

All this comes as search data shows a substantial increase in interest for ‘luxury yacht holidays’, up 24% in the last three months. Searches for ‘luxury sailing yacht charter’ have risen by 100% in that same time. Katrina Lawson, Head of Brand and Acquisition at Sunsail & The Moorings said: “With more and more people searching for luxury holidays, where better to look for inspiration than through celebrities.”

As the world’s richest Grand Prix approaches, keep an eye out for some of these incredible features appearing on the yachts of the rich and famous… you never know, you might need design inspiration for your own boat one day.