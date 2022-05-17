Ulysse Nardin Unveil The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Luxury Watch

Watches are all about storytelling – and what better story is there to tell than one about saving the planet? That’s what top Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin has done with their latest, most innovative watch: The Ocean Race Diver.

Ocean plastic is increasingly becoming one of the biggest environmental catastrophes on Planet Earth. Over nine million metric tons of plastic find their way into our oceans every year, with a whopping 640,000 of those tons comprised of abandoned fishing nets.

Also called ‘ghost nets’, they’re one of the most insidious forms of ocean plastic. They’re almost invisible in dim light, animals like turtles and dolphins often get tangled in them, choking and killing them. They’re a real blight on the planet.

That’s why Ulysse Nardin and The Ocean Race, one of the world’s toughest yacht races, have collaborated on a truly sustainable official timepiece that uses plastic sourced from recycled fishing nets – as well as a whole bunch of other recycled materials – that saves the planet while also looking cool as hell.

A close-up look at the Ulysse Nardin Diver X The Ocean Race’s novel recycled case.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver X The Ocean Race (ref. 1183-170LE-1A-TOR/0A and yes, there’s meant to be two ‘the’s) is the ultimate upcycle. 100% of the watch’s strap and 60% of its side case/case back are made from recycled fishing nets; its case is made from stainless steel recycled from the automotive industry, and its bezel is made from Carbonium: a carbon fibre composite recycled from aircraft parts.

On top of this, 95% of its in-house UN-118 calibre’s components are sourced from within a 30km radius of the Neuchâtel area, half of which are from recycling channels. Despite this, it retains its impressive 300m water resistance, 60-hour power reserve and top-notch finishing. Even its packaging, a water-resistant R-PET pouch slipped into a dry bag made by Helly Hansen, is 100% recycled.

Part of the fascination; the allure of high-end timepieces is that they push the bounds of human engineering. We marvel at complex movements and materials used in novel ways. And isn’t that just what the Diver X The Ocean Race does? It’s just a very clever watch.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver X The Ocean Race is a limited edition of only 200 pieces and retails for AU$16,150. Find out more about the watch, as well as Ulysse Nardin’s sustainable activities, at the brand’s online boutique here.