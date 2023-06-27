Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Review: Art Deco, Alexa & Avocado Toast

Written by Finlay Mead

Last month, I was lucky enough to take a trip from Sydney to Los Angeles, specifically to the wonderful city of Beverley Hills. Never turning down an opportunity to travel in style, when the Waldorf Astoria offered me the chance to stay in and review their brand spanking new Beverly Hills location, I simply couldn’t say no. Here’s how their rooms, restaurants, gyms, spas, staff, and so much more stacked up.

Welcome to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotel, where luxury and elegance meet in the heart of one of California’s most iconic cities.

Built in 2017, this recently opened hotel offers a fresh and polished look, distinguishing itself from other Beverly Hills establishments that may have illustrious histories but are starting to show signs of wear and tear. From the moment you step into the lobby, with its triple-height ceilings, artfully designed furniture, and immaculately curated ambience, you’re transported into a five-star world of relaxation and indulgence.

In this comprehensive review, we explore the features and services that make the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills a standout destination. From the spacious and beautifully designed rooms to the delectable dining options and exceptional amenities, you’ll discover why this hotel has become an instant hotspot in a city with a pretty high benchmark for glamour.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Quick Facts

Location: 9850 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Cost: $955 USD upwards Pool: Yes; rooftop Gym: Yes Spa: Yes Highlight: Tech Integration & Exceptional Breakfast Overall Rating: 9/10

The Hotel

As you enter the lobby, you’re immediately captivated by its Art Deco-inspired design, a hallmark of Beverly Hills writ large. The triple-height ceilings, polished floors, and exquisite furnishings create an elegant atmosphere from the off. The fresh scent permeating the air adds another touch of tranquillity, instantly sliding you into holiday mode.

On entry, I was also struck by the buzzing lobby, alive with a mix of well-heeled out-of-towners — including the occasional pasty Englishman such as myself — and locals, creating a vibrant and cosmopolitan ambience. From young couples sporting artfully ripped jeans to hotshot businessmen draped across the lobby sofas, it’s clear that the hotel attracts a pretty fashionable, high-income crowd, confirmed by the telling presence of a Bijan boutique just off to the side of the lobby.

Not my car, sadly. Image: Waldorf Astoria

One notable feature is the hotel’s forecourt, which is both wide and spacious. The area is not only filled with friendly staff but also hosts an impressive collection of incredibly expensive cars, adding yet another element of luxury to the initial experience.

Rooms

Step into your room at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and you’ll find yourself immersed in (yet more) spacious luxury. Even the smallest rooms span an impressive 630 square feet, providing ample space for relaxation.

Designed by the renowned firm Pierre-Yves Rochon — known for their work on prestigious hotels such as the Four Seasons George V in Paris and the Savoy in London — the interiors showcase an exquisite blend of classic elegance and modern aesthetics.

Look at that view! Image: Waldorf Astoria

During my four-night stay, I was fortunate enough to experience one of the hotel’s rooms first-hand. The moment I entered, I was greeted by an abundance of space, bright natural light, and contemporary furnishings that seamlessly intertwined with the hotel’s rich if brief history and all-around opulent vibe. The colour palette of muted celadon, taupe, and white exuded a soothing and sophisticated atmosphere.

The bathroom was a sight to behold, offering indulgence on a grand scale. With two wash basins, a walk-in shower, and what could possibly be the largest bathtub I have ever seen in a hotel room, it catered to both practicality and indulgence. For a solo traveller like myself, it felt almost excessively lavish.

A big bath for a big boy. Image: DMARGE

The bed, generously sized and inexplicably comfy, was a haven for a restful night’s sleep. To add a touch of elegance, a handwritten voucher for the hotel’s restaurant was placed on the bed, showcasing the attention to detail that permeates every aspect of the Waldorf Astoria experience. The room also featured thoughtful amenities, including books about the local area and a well-appointed desk for reading and writing.

However, the highlight was undoubtedly the full-height sliding glass doors that opened onto a vast balcony, allowing the Californian sunshine to flood the room and providing a breathtaking view of the Hollywood Hills.

Additionally, the seamless integration of an Amazon Alexa system into the room was a pleasant surprise. Despite my initial scepticism, it proved to be both functional and convenient, allowing for (amongst many other things) voice-controlled curtain operation which, I can’t deny, really made me feel like the cat who got the cream when I could wake up, roll over, and command the daylight to enter at will…

Macarons were waiting for me on arrival; a delightful touch. Image: DMARGE

It is worth noting that my room was one of the more modest offerings at the Waldorf Astoria. I was fortunate enough to be given a tour of some of their more luxurious suites, and they truly exceeded all expectations, leaving me somewhat in awe of their size and plush interior design.

Food

When it comes to dining, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills offers an incredible culinary experience from morning to night. Allow me to take you on a gastronomic journey through the hotel’s delectable offerings…

Breakfast

During my stay, I had the pleasure of experiencing two distinct breakfast services at the hotel. The first was at the ground-floor restaurant, Espelette. As I entered the restaurant, I was immediately captivated by — you guessed it — its impressive grandeur, with its double-height ceilings, marble accents, abundant natural light, and elegantly set tables. The impeccable service matched the splendid surroundings, with a dedicated team attending to my every need. While their attentiveness occasionally bordered on being overbearing, their friendliness and impeccable manners diffused any concerns.

Beats your smashed avo. Image: DMARGE The French toast was to die for. Image: DMARGE

The food at Espelette was nothing short of brilliant. Although the à la carte menu leaned towards the higher end in terms of pricing, the quality and speed of the service more than justified the price tag. On my first visit, I indulged in avocado toast with poached eggs, complemented by a generous drizzle of hot sauce. This dish provided the perfect kickstart to my day, dispelling any lingering jet lag. On my final visit, I treated myself to French toast with fresh berries, which proved to be a revelation. The slices of bread were soft, sweet, and thicker than any I had encountered before, topped with delectable syrup and juicy berries. A true showstopper.

Beverly Hills, that’s where I wanna be… Image: DMARGE

On the intervening day, I treated myself to the height of luxury: room service breakfast. Opting for the buttermilk pancakes with a pot of black coffee, not only did this feel quintessentially American, but the silver service that came alongside it — with the staff member setting me up to enjoy my breakfast on the balcony — created an altogether inimitable experience.

Lunch

For a truly extraordinary lunch experience, look no further than the Rooftop By JG restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria. As the name suggests, this restaurant sits atop the hotel, offering panoramic views that will genuinely leave you breathless, however cliche that might sound. Even on a grey day, the vista of Beverly Hills is a sight to behold.

Lunch with a view. Image: Waldorf Astoria

I settled into a table and started my meal with a glass of white wine. The sashimi I ordered as an appetiser exceeded all expectations, showcasing some of the best flavours I’ve ever enjoyed from the dish. In a delightful Californian twist — combining surf and turf elements with reckless abandon — I decided to try their truffle burger for my main. So vast and rich as to require a short nap to be taken immediately after consumption, it was absolutely delicious.

The rooftop restaurant also boasts a well-stocked bar, making it an ideal spot for a leisurely lunch, a romantic dinner, or simply enjoying drinks with friends and colleagues. Undoubtedly, the Rooftop By JG is a highlight of the entire hotel, beloved by both guests and locals alike.

Dinner

While I regrettably did not have the opportunity to experience dinner at Espelette personally, I have received glowing reports from reliable sources. As night falls, the restaurant undergoes a transformation, exuding sophistication, class, and vivacity. These images shared by the hotel showcase some of the dishes on offer, and for those seeking a memorable dining experience, an evening at Espelette is not to be missed.

Espelette comes highly recommended. Image: Waldorf Astoria

Amenities

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills boasts a wide array of amenities, catering to both the health-conscious as well as those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Gym

The hotel features a well-equipped gym that goes above and beyond the standard offerings. I was informed that the equipment is regularly updated every eighteen months, ensuring the availability of state-of-the-art machines. Although the gym’s floor space was more adequate than ample, it was the pristine condition of the equipment that truly impressed me. From heavy weights gear like squat racks and benches to weights machines, cardio equipment, and stretching facilities, everything felt brand new. Unlike many hotel gyms where equipment gradually deteriorates, the Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to maintaining a top-notch fitness facility was evident.

Who needs Equinox? Image: Waldorf Astoria

Pool

One of the standout features of the hotel is its beautiful rooftop pool, discreetly nestled around the corner from the bar and restaurant. Surrounded by comfortable deck chairs and offering panoramic views of the city, the pool area is a haven of relaxation. Adjacent to the pool, you’ll find small treatment tents for those seeking a spa-like experience without straying too far from the water. I was particularly intrigued to learn that two of these tents house an infrared sauna and a cold plunge pool. Individually, these treatments are wonderful, but combining them offers a sure remedy for any lingering jet lag.

Spa

As someone who doesn’t typically indulge in spa treatments, I was pleasantly surprised by the experience at the Waldorf Astoria. Upon my arrival, the hotel treated me to a full body massage, which proved to be sheer bliss. After being escorted to the well-appointed changing rooms, I was directed to a dimly lit, tranquil room furnished with plush, low armchairs, light snacks, and refreshing ice-cold water. After a brief wait, my masseuse arrived and escorted me to a treatment room. She inquired about my preferences, tailoring the experience to my needs, before commencing the massage.

The ensuing sixty minutes were a heavenly blur, leaving me feeling rejuvenated and somewhat transformed. Following the treatment, I was guided to the shower and sauna area, where I was encouraged to take my time to continue the relaxation, freshen up, and change. I spent at least another hour in this serene space, prolonging the afterglow of the massage. Without a doubt, this spa experience was precisely what I needed after a long journey, and it has turned me into a diehard spa enthusiast.

Getting Around

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills not only boasts an impressive forecourt adorned with eye-wateringly expensive cars but also provides ample on-site private parking. Whether you have your own vehicle or choose to rely on other means of transportation, the hotel offers convenient options for getting around Beverly Hills. For those who prefer to drive, the private parking facilities eliminate the hassle of finding a parking spot, providing peace of mind and easy access to explore the city.

However, as a non-driver, I found the hotel’s town cars to be an impressive and practical alternative. These town cars can be booked in advance or on the fly and are available to transport guests within a three-mile radius of the hotel. Keeping your driver’s card allows you to summon a town car to pick you up once you’ve completed your dinner or drinks, adding an extra layer of convenience to your stay. Best of all, these transportation services are included at no extra cost, making your time in Beverly Hills more convenient, calm, and cost-effective.

Closing Thoughts & Final Score

In summary, my experience at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills was nothing short of revelatory. It epitomises the essence of a modern luxury hotel, offering guests an impeccable experience from the moment they step through the doors. The rooms are spacious, exquisitely designed, and equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. The dining options are exceptional, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The gym, pools, and spa provide ample opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation. Lastly, the hotel’s convenient transportation services ensure that guests can explore the city with ease.

While the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills certainly comes with a higher price tag, the level of service, attention to detail, and overall experience are commensurate with the cost. If you have the opportunity and means to stay at this remarkable hotel, I highly recommend doing so.

A resounding 9/10.