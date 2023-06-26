Channel Nine’s ‘Warnie’ Miniseries Will Do Nothing For Shane Warne’s Legacy

Written by Ben Esden

The first part of the Shane Warne biopic, Warnie, was released on Channel Nine last night, and received widespread criticism online, with some calling it “an absolute disgrace and is tarnishing a legend of the game.”

Nine’s two-part drama details the life and career of Shane Warne, a cricket legend and cultural icon, dramatising the highs and lows of his early sports career and the salacious events of his private life.

Nine wrote of the show: “This is a man who never captained Australia, a sportsman who found himself in trouble, multiple times – at one point banned from the game he loved. Warnie lived his life in the spotlight, with every failing scrutinised by global media and had more than his fair share of controversy. Yet, in spite of all that, Shane Warne managed to retain the love of not only his family and friends but millions around the world.”

“Shane Warne loved life. He absolutely ate it up. He loved people and they loved him back. And through it all, he stayed true to himself. He lived to be a legend, an icon. This is his story.” Channel Nine

Here we look at Shane Warne’s illustrious life and career, explaining what really happened to one of Australia’s greatest athletes – and whether or not Warnie does him justice.

What happened during Shane Warne’s early playing career?

Born on September 13, 1969, in Victoria, Australia, Shane Warne’s journey in cricket began at a very young age, showcasing his immense talent and passion for the game. However, Warnie kicked off his illustrious sporting career in another Australian pastime, joining St Kilda Football Club in 1984.

Why was Shane Warne de-listed from St Kilda Football Club?

During his early years, Warne pursued a career in Aussie Rules football and was associated with the St Kilda Football Club. However, his football aspirations were cut short when he was de-listed from the club due to concerns over his lack of fitness, commitment and disciplinary issues. “I expect you to chase,” the coach, Gary Colling, told Shane Warne, then 17. Warnie didn’t.

This setback redirected his focus towards cricket, leading to the emergence of one of Australia’s most famous sportsmen and durry chompers.

Why was Shane Warne dropped from the Australia Team in 1999?

During the 1999-2000 Ashes, Shane Warne was promoted to vice-captain but was dropped from the Australian cricket team in 1999. The decision resulted from off-field controversies and personal issues that had impacted his performance and conduct.

Warne’s involvement in a scandalous off-field affair with a British waitress, and subsequent revelations had tarnished his reputation, leading to his exclusion from the national team. This period was challenging for Warnie, but it served as a wake-up call and propelled him towards redemption.

Nine’s Warnie drama series has been met with widespread criticism. Image: Channel Nine

What was the ‘Ball of the Century’ against Mike Gatting?

One of the most iconic moments in Shane Warne’s career came during the 1993 Ashes series when he bowled the legendary ‘Ball of the Century’ against English batsman Mike Gatting. In this delivery, Warnie unleashed a leg-spinner that initially appeared to be heading far down the leg side, but dramatically spun back to hit the top of the off-stump.

Gatting, left flabbergasted, stood in disbelief as Warne celebrated one of the greatest deliveries in cricket history. This extraordinary feat not only showcased Warne’s immense talent but also marked his arrival as a dominant force in spin bowling.

WATCH Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ below.

Why did Shane Warne wear number 23?

Shane Warne wore the number 23 on his cricket jersey as a tribute to his sporting idol, the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. Warne was a big fan of Jordan and admired his skill, competitiveness, and the impact he had on the game of basketball.

Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, wore the number 23 during his time with the Chicago Bulls made famous by the Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.

The self-proclaimed Michael Jordan of cricket, Warne paid homage to Jordan by donning the iconic number 23 jersey. It symbolised his admiration for Jordan’s excellence and the motivation he drew from the basketball legend’s achievements.

Why was Shane Warne banned from cricket?

In February 2003 during the ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Shane Warne tested positive for a banned substance called a diuretic, which is commonly used as a masking agent to conceal the presence of other drugs in the body.

Warne claimed that he unknowingly consumed the banned substance through a tablet given to him by his mother to assist with his weight loss. However, Warne was handed a 12-month suspension from all forms of cricket by the Australian Cricket Board – now known as Cricket Australia.

Following the ban, Nine brought Warnie in as an on-screen commentator and made a successful comeback to international cricket after his ban was lifted.

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were together for three years. Image: Getty

What really happened between Shane Warne and Liz Hurley?

Shane Warne’s relationship with English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley was highly publicized and garnered significant media attention after the pair started dating in 2010.

The couple often appeared together at various public events, red-carpet premieres, and social gatherings. However, despite the attention and seemingly strong bond, Warne and Hurley announced their separation in December 2013, citing the pressures of their respective careers and the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship as contributing factors.

