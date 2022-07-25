Who Is Travers Beynon? The Australian Dan Bilzerian

Travers Beynon is an Australian businessman, husband, father and playboy who lives on the Gold Coast and could well be Australia’s best answer to Dan Bilzerian. He also lives in what he has dubbed “The Candy Shop Mansion,” with his wife, children and girlfriends and has earned himself the nickname “The Candy Man.”

So, who is Travers Beynon, what is his net worth, who is his wife and what exactly goes on in his house? Read on to find out.

Travers Beynon Quick Facts

Name: Travers Luke Beynon

Age: 50

DoB: 6 March 1972

Nationality: Australian

Height: 6 ft 0 in / 1.83m

Weight: 87kg (estimated)

Net Worth: $200 million (estimated)

Instagram: @traversbeynonofficial – 302k followers, @candyshopmansion – 790k followers

Who Is Travers Beynon?

Travers Beynon is an Australian businessman who was born in Melbourne, Australia to parents Trevor and Sandra Beynon on the 6th of March 1972. His parents founded Freechoice Australia, which is now the leading tobacconist franchise in Australia with 294 stores nationwide. Travers now runs the company as Managing Director.

Travers is said to have attended Clairvaux College in Brisbane and played AFL (Australian Rules Football), eventually joining the Southport Sharks Football Club on the Gold Coast. Travers was signed by the North Melbourne Kangaroos for the 1989 season, but a back injury saw him sit out the entire season. After a move to the Brisbane Lions, Travers decided to retire from AFL, due to his injury.

After a brief modelling career, Travers took over management of Freechoice and his lavish lifestyle took off in a big way.

The Candy Shop Mansion

The crested gates of Candy Shop Mansion weigh over 2 tonnes. Image: Candyshopmansion.com

Travis Beynon’s Candy Shop Mansion can be found at 36 River Cove Place, Helensvale, an exclusive gated community of 33 luxury homes. Travers bought the home in 2010 and at the time, it featured 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. He bought a neighbouring section in 2014 and set to work on a three-year renovation production.

The Candy Shop Mansion now features 15 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, 4 kitchens, a ballroom, gym, gentlemen’s club, 15 seat cinema, pool, steam room and solarium.

The 250,000-litre infinity edge pool at Candy Shop Mansion. Image: Candyshopmansion.com

According to Travers’ official website, The Candy Shop Mansion was named as such because “when you create a party palace and mega-mansion for your family that is all about entertaining and the sweeter things in life then why not call home “The Candy Shop Mansion” (“Candy” synonymous with the sweet things in life).”

The Candy Shop Mansion throws regular parties and is the permanent residence of Travers, his wife and family, and all his girlfriends, so there are girls in bikinis roaming the grounds on a regular basis.

Think of it as the Australian Playboy Mansion, if you will.

Travers Beynon Wife & Family

Image: @traversbeynonofficial

Travers Beynon is married to his wife Taesha Beynon and he is a father to four children. Two children he had from a previous marriage (and he now has sole custody) and his two youngest have Taesha as their mother.

Girlfriends

Travers also has a number of girlfriends that live in the Candy Shop Mansion with him, and he even has a contact form on his website for aspiring women to apply to be a live-in girlfriend (and who said chivalry was dead?).

Owing to the age we live in, Travers says “to become a girlfriend is not much different than a new courtship between any other 2 people. After submitting the application Travers will make initial contact via Instagram.” Because most people meet on social media these days, right?

There are strict criteria you must fulfil to become one of Travers’ girlfriends, which state that “not only must you be attractive to be considered as a girlfriend, but you must be fun, bubbly, out-going, spontaneous, adventurous and respectful to everyone.”

Image: @candyshopmansion

According to LadBible there are also strict rules Travers instils when living in the mansion, with the most important being that everyone gets along as a family,

“We have a compulsory family dinner on Sunday nights with everyone and we all sit down we fill two large tables and I take everyone’s mobile phones and put them in another room,” he says.

“We get takeaway because it’s our one night takeaway we all sit there – the young kids, the older kids, the girlfriends, the wife.”

And, owing up to his playboy lifestyle, Travers, his wife and his girlfriends all engage in various ‘bedroom antics’ together. He told LadBible, “She [his wife, Taesha] remembers one point where it just turned sexual and about 10 to 12 girls all jumped on me. And my wife told me that she couldn’t actually see me under the pile of girls, she said it was almost like I was being eaten alive.”

Travers Beynon Net Worth

Travers Beynon’s net worth is an estimated $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his wealth comes from the Freechoice tobacco franchise, which turns over revenue of around $250 million per year.

Travers Beynon Cars

Travers with his Lamborghini Aventador. Image: @traversbeynonofficial

Naturally, being a multi-millionaire means Travers owns a rather enviable car collection. His first car purchase was a Ferrari F430 and since then, he as added several more. Travers’ car collection includes:

Ferrari F430

Lamborghini Aventadorr

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Rolls Royce Wraith

Mercedes AMG G63

Audi Q7

Lamborghinis, Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Mercedes and more Ferraris to his collection.