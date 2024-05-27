‘Wolfs’; Release Date Australia, Plot, Cast, Trailer & More

Wolfs is one of those movies no one seems to have heard about, and no one’s talking about it either. It’s a psychological thriller that’s coming out soon and they’re keeping most of the juicy details to themselves.

Written and directed by Jon Watts, the movie focuses on two lone wolf fixers who find themselves assigned to the same job. Would one quit for another? Would they navigate through it together? You’ve gotta stick around to find out.

Wolfs Quick Facts

Release Date: 20 September 2024 Runtime: TBA Director: Jon Watts Stars: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, and Amy Ryan.

Wolfs Cast

Image: gq.com

The movie has released some of its cast; however, their roles are undisclosed until a later date. What we do know is that George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be starring in Wolfs. Joining them are Walking Dead star Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan from Never Have I Ever, and Academy Award nominee, Amy Ryan.

Wolfs George Clooney

Image: dailymail.co.uk

George Clooney, a veteran actor with a passion for the acting business, takes on a role in Wolfs. He has won many awards for his work including four Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards and nine British Academy Film Awards amongst so many others.

He also received special honors like the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2015, the Honorary César in 2017, AFI Life Achievement Award in 2018, and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022. He’d be featuring in the movie.

Considering Clooney’s track record in films like Michael Clayton and Syriana, where he’s had to handle high-pressure situations, his role in Wolfs would be something similar. Fans of gritty thrillers might be in for a ride with this one.

Wolfs Brad Pitt

Image: dailymail.co.uk

Brad Pitt shot to fame with his role as a cowboy in the movie Thelma & Louise (1991). He’s got two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award to his name.

There hasn’t been any news about his role but I mean, the man has done it all – from playing Tyler Durden in Fight Club (you didn’t see this here) to the slick con artist in Ocean’s Eleven.

Wolfs Jon Watts

Image: @oceansographer

Jon Watts, known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also directed and co-wrote the horror film Clown. He is set to direct Wolfs as well, another ground to claim awards.

Wolfs Trailer & Plot

The trailer and plot are currently undisclosed and tightly guarded right now.

Wolfs is scheduled for release in Australia on 20 September 2024.