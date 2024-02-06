World’s Deadliest Beach Revealed: Lethal Jellyfish & 100,000 Crocodiles

We’ve long been on the lookout for some of the travel industry’s bests and worsts. Take this business class layout with “coffin seats” or this first-class meal choice as prime examples. One thing we didn’t expect to slide across our desk, however, was the world’s officially most dangerous beach.

The aptly named Cape Tribulation in Queensland, Australia has been dubbed the world’s most dangerous beach, according to a 2023 analysis by weather.com. Admittedly known first and foremost for its stunning landscapes, the beauty spot harbours a more sinister reputation thanks to its lethal inhabitants: jellyfish, venomous snakes, crocodiles, and long-underestimated cassowaries…

📧 Like This Story? Sign Up For Our Newsletter 📧

The name Cape Tribulation seems to serve as a ready-made cautionary label, hinting at the risks that lurk amidst the beach’s almost untouched landscapes. The report is especially keen to highlight the dangers posed by cassowaries — a little-known species beyond AUstralia’s bounds — large flightless birds known for their capability to become extremely aggressive when provoked.

With muscular legs and three claw-tipped toes — the innermost of which can grow up to 12cm long — these birds can almost instantly transform from natural beauties into formidable adversaries capable of delivering powerful, sometimes lethal kicks. This revelation comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Florida in 2019, where a cassowary attack resulted in a man’s untimely death.

Cape Tribulation’s notoriety far surpasses that of other highly notorious hotspots such as Hanakapiai Beach in Hawaii — known for its deadly riptides — and Bansbaai in South Africa, a hotspot for great white shark encounters. Even the Amazon River beaches, with their terrifying array of creatures — including piranhas, anacondas, and electric eels — fall behind Cape Tribulation in terms of potential danger.

Looks innocent enough… but looks can be deceiving. Image: Far North Express

Interestingly, though perhaps unsurprisingly, Cape Tribulation is not the only Australian location to be featured on the list: Fraser Island’s dingoes and the beaches of the Northern Territory also received honourable mentions. The latter is noted not for its crocodiles, despite an estimated population of 100,000, but for the deadly box jellyfish that has been directly responsible for 80 (recorded…) fatalities.

Despite everything, travellers continue to be drawn to Cape Tribulation, attracted by its unique blend of natural beauty and adrenaline-pumping danger, as reflected in its jaw-dropping TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5. Visitors describe the area as an idyllic setting where glistening sands, coconut trees, and rainforests converge… they’re not wrong, but I’d be keeping a closer eye on the cassowaries.

