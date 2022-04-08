Youfoodz Review: Australia’s “Best Food Delivery Service”?

Heard about Youfoodz but want to know how the meals and service measure up? Have we got the review for you.

Home delivery meal services offer everything you could need. Convenience, a range of dishes and cuisines and, perhaps best of all, you don’t need to spend too much more than you would on your weekly food shop.

Youfoodz is one such Australia meal delivery service that is on a mission to make Australia healthier, by delivering a range of meals created using fresh Australian ingredients. It’s been voted Australia’s best food delivery service 2022, so it must be doing something right.

I was keen to try out the Youfoodz service, predominantly for its range of FUEL’D high protein meals, having previously been a keen connoisseur of the popular My Muscle Chef meals, to see how they stacked up.

Whilst I wasn’t the one to review My Muscle Chef for DMARGE, being a keen gym-goer and wanting to make sure I had a high protein meal waiting for me when I got home from the gym is imperative, I would regularly turn to the meals for a quick and easy dose of the good stuff.

But I’m here to talk about Youfoodz, so, how much is it? how do the meals taste and ultimately, do I think they’re worth it? Read on to find out.

Is Youfoodz expensive?

If you’re turning to Youfoodz for the high protein FUEL’D meals, I think it’s fair to say that they’re not expensive at all. Each meal will cost you $10.95, no matter which one you choose. And, for those wanting to save a little bit of cash, Youfoodz offers bundles of either 7 or 10 FUEL’D meals, which cost $78.65 or $112.50, respectively. Youfoodz does pre-select which meals you’re going to receive, but you’re able to customise this in the cart.

To make sure I would be making a saving opting for the bundle, I added 7 meals to my cart. Youfoodz then applied an automatic discount since I was a first time customer, which brought my order total down to just over $33. So, if you’ve never tried Youfoodz before, it’s well worth giving it a go considering your first order will be so cheap.

Youfoodz does also offer snacks and drinks to help you with your protein intake (if your goal is to bulk up, of course) for between $2 – $10.

Does Youfoodz offer low calorie meals?

Absolutely. While other meal delivery services may be dedicated to the gym junkies out there, Youfoodz is, first and foremost, a service that delivers healthy, fresh meals. The vast majority of the company’s regular meals come in under 500 calories, and there is a simply huge selection to choose from.

The FUEL’D high protein meals, by comparison, all come in at 500 calories as a minimum, but can stretch up to 830 for the chipotle fried chicken.

Having such a large choice for both those wanting to lose weight and those wanting to gain it, is an incredibly good proposition in my eyes. And, while gym-goers will likely want to invest solely in the FUEL’D meals, it doesn’t hurt to have some of the regular meals on standby for a quick top-up.

What do Youfoodz meals taste like?

Image: DMARGE

To be brutally honest, I wasn’t a huge fan of the taste of the majority of the meals I tried. Many of the meals come with a separate sachet of sauce, which you first need to remove from the meal before placing it in the microwave (you can separate the ingredients out to cook in the oven if you wish). I found that some of these sauces had a strange flavour to them.

The teriyaki sauce that comes with the teriyaki chicken fried rice, for example, I found to be a little unpleasant. This could just be my tastebuds not agreeing with it, but I didn’t feel like I’d want to eat it again, something I can’t say of other meals from other services.

The standout meals for me in the pack I received were the BBQ pulled pork from the FUEL’D range and the creamy mushroom tortellini from the regular meal range. As a Brit, I did also enjoy the roast pork with sweet potato mash and cranberry sauce as a substitute for a traditional roast dinner.

I didn’t get to try the entire meal selection Youfoodz offers, of course, and there are some others on the menu that I reckon could be incredibly tasty. The FUEL’D loaded mac & cheese with chicken is on my hit list.

Is Youfoodz hard to order?

Not at all. There is just one, easy-to-navigate menu page that shows you the entire selection of meals, which is broken down into categories. You just need to add whichever meals you want to your cart, go to the checkout, and you’re done. The meal bundles are towards the bottom of the page, so it’s worth scoping these out if you want to make the aforementioned savings.

You can also find Youfoodz meals in a range of supermarkets and other food outlets throughout Australia.

Does Youfoodz offer vegan meals?

Yes. One. A vegan lasagne. I can’t speak for how this tastes, since I didn’t try it. Not only because I didn’t choose to receive it, but also because it’s vegan. I know it’s been claimed you can get ripped on a plant-based diet, but I’d rather stick to the old fashioned method of fuelling my body with rich, animal-based protein.

Would I recommend Youfoodz?

Ultimately, I would. While I personally didn’t enjoy the taste of many of the meals, I can at least speak to how useful they are. I like to think of myself as a regular gym-goer, but post-pandemic I’ve found it hard to really get back into the swing of things and go at least four times a week.

Part of my lack of going up until now has been because I haven’t had meals to fuel my body with. I’ve been lazy, basically. However, knowing that there were Youfoodz meals in my fridge to eat for an entire week, I ended up going to the gym five times.

This is where I feel meal delivery services such as Youfoodz shine. As I mentioned at the start, they offer convenience in spades. In just two and a half to three and a half minutes in the microwave, you have yourself a hot meal packed with the essential nutrients you need to fuel your body after a workout.

You may be able to spend less if you meal prep for a week, but this will likely see you eating the same meal every single day – something that I have personally done before when I tried to eat like Chris Hemsworth. If you want to inject some variety into your meals, Youfoodz is definitely the way to go.

