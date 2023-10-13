Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Look Absolutely Ripped In ‘The Iron Claw’ First Trailer

Hollywood heartthrobs Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White have absolutely transformed their already enviable bodies for the upcoming biopic ‘The Iron Claw’.

Months ago, we reported on the first sightings of Zac Efron’s perfect bulk in preparation for this forthcoming A24 sports biopic The Iron Claw, directed by the talented Sean Durkin. Now, the first trailer has dropped and revealed an equally shredded Jeremy Allen White starring alongside Efron, playing his much-loved if troubled brother.

As reported by Variety, the film depicts the lives of two wrestling legends: Efron embodies wrestler Kevin Von Erich — known as the “Golden Warrior” — and a pivotal member of the renowned Von Erich wrestling dynasty. Sharing the spotlight is Jeremy Allen White, who steps into the shoes of Kerry Von Erich, Kevin’s brother and a heavyweight division competitor.

WATCH: The first trailer for ‘The Iron Claw’ has landed.

Adding depth is Holt McCallany who portrays Fritz Von Erich, the father of Kevin and Kerry. Fritz was a three-time world champion in the wrestling arena. The film delves into the intricate lives of the Von Erich family, depicting the captivating rise and fall of this influential family. The main cast is rounded out by the likes of Lily James, Maura Tierney, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons.

Before the trailer’s release, the film had already sent ripples of excitement across the internet with fans especially stunned by Efron’s physical transformation. Social media was abuzz with photos showcasing Efron’s impressive physique and a Von Erich-inspired bowl cut, which marked a massive departure from his incredibly lean Baywatch physique and slick, surf-ready haircut.

For Zac Efron, this film adds another dramatic biopic to his repertoire, following his role as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Jeremy Allen White, known for his beloved television characters — including Philip Gallagher in Showtime’s Shameless and chef Carmy Berzato in FX’s The Bear — makes his debut in a blockbuster Hollywood movie.

We love the rig but are less convinced by the trim… Image: People

Director of The Iron Claw, Sean Durkin, is no stranger to creating critically acclaimed psychological dramas. His previous works, including The Nest and Martha Marcy May Marlene, both of which premiered to much critical acclaim at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

While the Von Erich family is celebrated for their many wrestling accolades, their personal lives were marked by a series of heart-wrenching tragedies. Five of Fritz’s six sons tragically passed away before the age of 33, with three of them taking their own lives.

The Iron Claw is a collaborative effort between A24, BBC Films, House Productions, and Access Entertainment. Set to hit US cinemas on December 22nd and Australian screens shortly thereafter, it promises to be a flesh-heavy cinematic romp that you won’t want to miss.