Zero Latency: Revolutionary VR Gaming Experience Joins Alexandria’s Booming Precinct

Alexandria has long represented the beating heart of Sydney’s entertainment renaissance with a plethora of exciting activities on offer including Holey Moley, the Hijinx Hotel, and the Archie Brothers’ famous Cirque Electriq. Now, a VR-gaming newcomer is adding another exciting entertainment option.

The following article was produced in partnership with FUNLAB.

In recent years, Alexandria’s entertainment quarter has been catapulted to the top of every Sydneysiders’ bucket list. This summer, the already bustling precinct welcomes a cutting-edge new attraction to its hallowed ranks: Zero Latency.

Set to open on December 1st, the latest addition to this dynamic hub is about as far from your run-of-the-mill gaming experience as you could imagine. A portal to virtual realms where state-of-the-art technology meets untethered creativity, this is an essential summer visit for seasoned gamers or curious newcomers alike. Accommodating up to 8 players at a time, you can get competitive with your friends, family or colleagues in the blink of an eye.

Offering immersive sessions that run for up to 30 minutes at a time, the beauty of Zero Latency lies in its limitless possibilities. Allowing free roam play within the virtual world and a massive real-world ‘Epic Arena’ for your chosen group to explore it, players are simultaneously taken deep inside these games where your body becomes your controller and offered the chance to get fiercely competitive thanks to in-built ranking systems and dynamic gameplay options.

Whether you visit for a bucks party, a long overdue gathering with work colleagues or simply to let off some steam with family and friends, this premium gaming experience gives socialising an exciting new form that’s only a stone’s throw away from the games and entertainment options you already know and love, offering thrilling, accessible, future-oriented entertainment for all.

The question on many of our readers’ minds, however, will be this: what exactly are the games on offer? And what can players expect when they slide on those goggles and step into the world beyond our own? Safe to say that the team at Zero Latency has something for everyone. Whatever your genre of choice, whatever your style of play, their games are crafted to ensure everyone can be seamlessly transported to a world of their choosing in an experience that transcends traditional boundaries…

Take ‘Undead Arena’, for example. Taking one of the most-loved, most-watched film genres of our time, the inimitable zombie flick, this game thrusts you into an ‘80s-retro post-apocalyptic world where you and your teammates become the stars of a twisted game show. Or, if sci-fi’s more your vibe, then try out ‘Singularity’, an immersive shooter set on a space station stranded in the depths of the cosmos where your mission is to survive against a fleet of killer robots.

And when you’ve eventually had your fill of state-of-the-art VR immersion, you’re only a stone’s throw from a whole host of equally thrilling entertainment options in the jam-packed precinct. Hijinx Hotel offers fifteen challenge rooms for you and for your fellow players to tackle together or in fierce competition, along with a very well-stocked bar should you need to take the edge off your inevitable adrenaline rush.

Holey Moley is a must-see for mini-golf enthusiasts, offering a number of courses defined by off-the-wall hole design inspired by some of your favourite shows, artworks and pastimes. Next door, Archie Brothers’ famous Cirque Electriq is a haven for anyone who loves the rush of the arcade with games old, new, and never seen before. The 8-lane bowling alley is a personal favourite.

Whatever the occasion, whatever your experience level, and whatever world you fancy, Zero Latency offers a chance to step beyond the real world’s confines and immerse yourself in a cutting-edge entertainment experience like no other. Don’t miss out on this newest attraction to Alexandria’s now-iconic entertainment quarter that’s set to bring the precinct screaming to the 21st century and far, far beyond…

Zero Latency opens on the 1st of December and bookings can be made directly through their website.