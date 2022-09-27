Zlatan Ibrahimovic Flexes $3 Million Porsche At Milan Fashion Week

‘Humble’ isn’t a word that’s normally in Zlatan’s vocabulary, but we can’t think of anything more outrageous than slowly arriving at Milan Fashion Week in an ultra-rare Porsche hypercar that would make even the most cashed-up football players jealous.

The 40-year-old Swedish football legend, who currently plays for AC Milan, turned up to the city’s swanky spring/summer womenswear fashion week show in a Porsche 918 Spyder worth around AU$3 million.

Ibra was all smiles as he pulled up in the luxurious car and took plenty of time to take photos with fans… Although we’d be smiling too if we owned one of the fastest cars ever made.

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid convertible powered by a 4.6L V8 in conjunction with two electric motors, putting out a hefty 652kW/1,280Nm and capable of doing 0-60mph in a blistering 2.1 seconds. At the time of its release in 2015, it was the fastest car by acceleration on the planet.

Zlatan getting out of his Porsche, and a full-body shot of a 918 for comparison. Images: Getty / Elferspot

It currently ranks as the third-fastest, having since been outranked by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale (2.0sec) and the Tesla Model S Plaid (1.98sec). It’s still the fastest convertible on the planet, though, and beats cars like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, Lamborghini Huracán Performante, McLaren 765LT and Nissan GT-R Nismo.

Porsche only made 918 of them between 2013 and 2015, and their headline-snatching performance means they’re hard to come by, not only because they’re in demand but because that insane speed has meant more than a few have seen an untimely demise. They originally retailed for US$845,000 but prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

This Porsche 918 is just the latest ‘Zlatmobile’ to join Zlatan’s huge car collection, which also includes an Audi S8; a Ferrari Monza and Enzo Ferrari; Lamborghini Urus and Gallardo, a Maserati GranTurismo and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition among other rides.