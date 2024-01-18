Mid-Thirties Man Is Unrecognisable After Shocking 80kg Body Transformation

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, were quite so unbelievably impressive as this one.

The thirty-one-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/LutzFitness — posted his most recent progress pics to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing a massive 77kg (171 lb) weight loss that he managed to achieve, quite amazingly, in only two years. But how exactly did he get here and what tricks can we learn from his brief but powerful journey…?

Trim The Fat

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This particular Reddit poster understood the assignment, describing his dieting process as follows…

“As far as diet is concerned, I just prioritized protein at first and then started tracking calories back in Dec. 2022 after I had lost around 80 lbs. I multiplied my goal weight by 12 (225 was my goal weight) and ate that in calories (2700). I ate 2700 calories for about a year and then upped it to around 3000 a few months ago and am now eating at maintenance (~4000).” u/LutzFitness

What About The Workout?

Losing weight is one thing but getting this jacked is a totally different beast. Here’s the regime that the poster followed to build his enviable new bod:

I got a personal trainer and did circuit style training for about a year. In March 2023, I joined the gym again and got back into lifting. I lifted weights casually from 18-24, so a lot of the muscle is from muscle memory. I have been running a PPL (push/pull/legs) split since March and have no plans to stop. I started at 3 days a week, and since August have been lifting 6x per week.” u/LutzFitness

I know we’ve teased you long enough, so here’s the final transformation… when we say it’s the most impressive we’ve ever seen, we really aren’t lying:

Not only has this man trimmed the fat but he’s managed to forge a bodybuilder-style rig in its place. You only need to read his comments to see that this level of success didn’t come easy, but it should inspire men everywhere nevertheless. If you wanted to change your life this new year, consider this the sign to get moving…