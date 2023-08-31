‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe’s Six-Pack Body Transformation Has Stunned The Internet

Written by Finlay Mead

Daniel Radcliffe proves that Hogwarts is far behind him after unveiling incredible weight loss and muscle gain as part of a jaw-dropping body transformation for new TV series Miracle Workers.

Body transformations are always impressive — take this 70-year-old Polish man who got shredded in his old age or the once ‘world’s fattest man’ who lost over three hundred kilos as prime examples — but few have shocked us to the same extent as this most recent unveiling: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe showcased his astonishing new physique in the final episode of the comedy series Miracle Workers.

The 34-year-old British actor — renowned for his iconic portrayal of the young wizard in the globally beloved Harry Potter franchise — bared his ripped new frame as part of his role as ‘road warrior’ Sid in the anthology comedy’s fourth and final season, as reported by People.

Far from the whimsical universe of Hogwarts, Radcliffe’s role in Miracle Workers saw him strut his stuff in a post-apocalyptic setting known as ‘Boomtown’. Throughout the series, the actor has shed his clothes multiple times, but only in this most recent appearance did he reveal to the world his chiselled new look.

The scene in question saw Radcliffe dismantle robots with his bare hands and bulging muscles as his character set out on a mission to cleanse Boomtown of nefarious technological beings after journeying there from a nuclear-ravaged wasteland.

While we’re yet to find out exactly how Radcliffe got so ripped, rest assured that we’ll be reporting on his full training split as soon as it becomes public knowledge.

Radcliffe unveiled his newly transformed body while wearing nothing but white underpants. Image: TBS

Outside of work, Radcliffe became a father for the first time in April, and has been seen pushing a pram around London multiple times alongside longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, whom he met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in late 2012 before the chemistry shared by their on-screen characters turned out to be more real than they’d bargained for.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.” Daniel Radcliffe

As this episode marked the dramatic conclusion of Miracle Workers, Radcliffe has been beset with questions about his next role. In particular, people want to know if he plans to join the new Harry Potter TV series hitting screens later this year. He said this to Comic Book

While this may come as disappointing news to die-hard Potter fans, the actor’s fitness transformation certainly will not. Radcliffe looks absolutely fantastic, and we look forward to seeing whether the new look opens up new dramatic avenues for him to pursue… Marvel, we’re looking at you.