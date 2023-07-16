70 Year Old Polish Man’s Insane 2-Year Body Transformation Leaves The Internet Stunned

Written by Finlay Mead

In a fitness masterclass, a 70-year-old man from Wałbrzych, Poland has taken the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping body transformation.

2023 continues to mark itself out as the year of major body transformations: not only did an American man shed a massive 160kg before revealing a pretty shocking side effect, internet superstar MrBeast also revealed his own impressive weight loss journey — which quickly drew high praise from the godfather of bodybuilding himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger — all before a British man joined the fray, unveiling a 136kg weight loss journey to the world.

Now, in a remarkable story of determination and resilience in a stage of life when most people’s mind couldn’t be further from a dumbbell, a 70-year-old Polish man has raised the bar for every bloke out there, proving that there really isn’t an age limit to looking and feeling your best. Retired Physical Education teacher, Wojciech Węcławowicz, defied the odds when he transformed himself from a paunchy OAP into a septuagenarian sex symbol, leaving his friends, family, and followers in awe.

WATCH: Wojciech’s not the only one who’s turning things around.

After retiring from his day job, Wojciech quite understandably allowed himself to settle into a more sedentary lifestyle but found himself losing his overall level of fitness and his well-maintained physique, as reported by The First News. Upset by this development but unsure how to proceed, it was a life-changing conversation with his son, Tomasz, that sparked a newfound desire to hit the gym. Wojciech recalls:

“I had become comfortable sitting on my allotment on a deckchair with a beer and having a barbecue, and before I’d realised, the kilograms started piling up.” Wojciech Węcławowicz

Handing over the reigns of his entire training regime to his son — workouts, diet, and everything inbetween — Wojciech embarked on an unprecedented journey to bring his body back to its former glory. Never one to do things by halves, Wojciech not only got back into shape, but went far beyond any level of fitness he’d achieved before, which he cemented by winning a silver medal in the Pentathlon at the Masters World Championships held in Toruń in 2019, rightly catapulting him into the limelight.

Wojciech with his son Tomasz, who helped him start his remarkable journey. Image: @fit_oldboy

Posting his journey to Instagram under the name “@fit_oldboy“, Wojciech continues to follow a rigorous training regime, committing himself to some kind of physical activity every day of the week. How does he keep boredom at bay? Well, his repertoire’s pretty wide: Wojciech has embraced over twenty different sports, ranging from ice skating and rollerblading to skiing, running, and even shot-put. His YouTube videos — which showcase his awe-inspiring workouts, including gravity-defying pull-up variations — have garnered him well over 10 million views at time of writing.

WATCH: Here’s how Wojciech went from sagging to strapping.

Tomasz, who continues to serve as his father’s unofficial trainer, explained their journey:

“At the start, the aim was to improve the results of his medical tests, and when he started looking better, we began incorporating mobility training to loosen up his joints, gradually progressing to more advanced workouts.” Tomasz Węcławowicz

Wojciech’s incredible transformation serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that age should never be a barrier to taking care of yourself and striving to achieve your health and fitness goals, whatever they may be. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying every seventy year old should like quite as good as Wojciech — frankly, that could become a little disconcerting — but his story nevertheless exemplifies the limitless power of dedication and perseverance.

So, the next time you think about hanging up your gym shoes and retiring to a life of deckchairs and barbecues, remember Wojciech Węcławowicz, the septuagenarian sex symbol who proves that fitness doesn’t have an expiration date.