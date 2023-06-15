Man Who Lost 160kg In Stunning Body Transformation Reveals Unexpected Side Effect

Written by Finlay Mead

Cole Prochaska, who once weighed in at 585 pounds (265kg) has undergone a remarkable body transformation, shedding 360 of those pounds (163kg) without resorting to surgery or weight-loss drugs, relying instead on sheer determination. However, though he may have triumphed over obesity, he now grapples with an unforeseen consequence.

Losing weight isn’t easy, and it’s precisely that challenging aspect of getting in shape — the unwavering commitment, self-discipline, and self-belief required — that makes body transformations so impressive. From A-list movie stars like Will Poulter all the way to your average American bloke, any transformation is worthy of praise, no matter who you are or where you come from.

Cole Prochaska’s struggle with obesity began in childhood. He steadily gained weight due to habitual overeating and a sedentary lifestyle, consuming large quantities of chips, fizzy drinks, fast food, and pizzas, with his daily intake totalling around 5,000 calories. The excess weight made physical activity nearly impossible, as well as leading to feelings of loneliness and self-consciousness.

Motivated to make a change, Prochaska embarked on a journey that started with short daily walks which grew a little longer every day. He also made massive dietary changes, eliminating sweets, snacks, and chips entirely, as well as replacing sugary drinks with good old-fashioned water. After adopting a high-protein diet and beginning to notice slow but steady progress, he joined a gym and incorporated weightlifting into his routine.

And yet despite his shocking weight loss, Prochaska remains self-conscious about the loose skin that his old physique has left behind. Candidly expressing his struggle, the South Carolina man told Today that he feels “trapped” by it. Some of his newfound hobbies are suffering: he finds running difficult due to the excess skin on his legs and often has to wear pants a size larger to accommodate the skin from the stomach area. Eager to raise funds for skin removal surgery, Prochaska has turned to GoFundMe.

Reflecting on his decision to reveal his body, Prochaska admitted it was one of the most challenging things he had ever done:

“I didn’t want to do it… but I was like, you know what? I need to show everybody all the skin I have and how far I’ve come and just embrace it. And that’s what I did.” Cole Prochaska

Weighing approximately 226 pounds (102 kgs) today, Prochaska recently flew to California to consult with a plastic surgeon. The skin-removal process involves a series of body contouring procedures that can help patients enhance their ability to exercise and simply become more comfortable in their new bodies. While visible scars and a long recovery period are likely, Prochaska is determined to undergo multiple surgeries over the course of two years.

Loose skin aside, Prochaska’s transformation is something to behold. Image: @3to1fitnesspro

Prochaska’s enduring motivation stems from a desire to inspire countless others around the world battling weight issues, encouraging people to realise that it’s never too late to make a positive change. With unwavering determination, Prochaska firmly believes that “you’re never too far gone. It’s never too late. You can always come back.”

As Men’s Health Week rolls on, it’s important to remember that every success story has its bittersweet moments, and Cole Prochaska’s incredible transformation is no exception. As he grapples with the aftermath of shedding such a huge amount of weight, he proves that true victory lies not only in overcoming obstacles but also in embracing the journey, scars and all.