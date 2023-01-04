Alex de Minaur Is On A Winning Streak – And He’s Wearing A Very Unique Watch

Alex de Minaur just keeps on winning. His wrist game’s also pretty winning, too, as his latest watch demonstrates.

The 23-year-old Australian tennis phenom is on a bit of a tear right now. Not only did he just beat Rafael Nadal – the greatest tennis player of all time – at the United Cup, but that comes off the back of having beaten Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters as well as helping Team World secure the 2022 Laver Cup.

Needless to say, things look pretty good for de Minaur ahead of the 2023 Australian Open… But we’d say his biggest victory lately has been the classy new watch he picked up for himself.

Alex shared a photo of himself over the holidays looking rather dapper and cheery, enjoying Christmas in London with his girlfriend, British tennis player Katie Boulter – with a tasty pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface (ref. Q2542540) perched on his wrist. Seems as if his wrist game’s on the up, too.

Images: @alexdeminaur / Jaeger-LeCoultre

What is there to say about the Reverso that hasn’t been said before? Simply put, it’s one of the most stylish watches a man can own from one of the most respected and prestigious watchmakers on the planet.

Originally intended as a sports watch – its signature rotating case was designed to protect the watch from the rough and tumble of a polo match – these days the Reverso is prized as a dress watch, too, thanks to its elegant Art Deco aesthetic.

Alex’s Reverso is a highly traditional single-dial number crafted from 18ct pink gold and mounted on a comfy French-made alligator leather strap. He used to be a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer, and while TAG makes some superb watches, they don’t make dress watches like this.

Despite de Minaur’s victory over Nadal, Team Australia hasn’t advanced from the knock-out phase of this inaugural United Cup. We’ll have the chance to see de Minaur play next at the Tennis Plays for Peace charity spectacular at Rod Laver Arena next week alongside Nadal and other stars Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev – and, of course, at the 2023 Australian Open.