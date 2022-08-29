Roger Federer Hits It Out Of The Park With ‘Meteoric’ New Rolex

The biggest tennis star on the planet shows off a new Rolex watch that’s out of this world – literally.

Ah, the perks of being Roger Federer. The 41-year-old tennis star has plenty of business ventures and sponsorship deals but we’d say the one that’s closest to his heart is his deal with Rolex. The Swiss champ has long been an ambassador for the prestigious Swiss watch brand, and while he’s definitely got deals that make him more money, we’d say he’s the most satisfied with his Rolex deal.

Why? Because Rolex furnishes him with a sh*tload of watches that most of us would have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars and/or wait years on waiting lists to get the chance to wear. He’s got just about every type of Rolex you can think of: Air-Kings, GMT-Masters, Oyster Perpetuals, Submariners…

His newest ‘Rollie’ is one of his more impressive pickups, though: a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Meteorite Dial’ (ref. 116509-0073) he was spotted wearing during a photoshoot promoting the upcoming collaboration between his sneaker brand, On Running, and Ronnie Fieg, founder of KITH and one of the world’s biggest sneaker entrepreneurs.

Images: @ronniefieg / Rolex

As you may have guessed already, this Daytona is crafted from 18ct white gold and features a meteorite dial – which isn’t just some euphemism or nickname but a dial literally made out of a thin piece of actual meteorite.

RELATED: The Best Rolex Watches To Buy In 2022

Not only is such a material exceptionally rare, but also aesthetically unique. The very slow cooling process molten asteroid cores undergo as they fly through space and enter our atmosphere creates striking and unusual metallic patterns. The result is that no meteorite dial is exactly the same, making each Rolex watch with one highly exclusive, and indeed, Rolex only offers meteorite dials on their most exclusive watches.

We reckon the white gold of this Daytona pairs perfectly with its meteorite dial, creating a cool, futuristic look. It’s the ‘cleanest’ meteorite dial watch in Rolex’s range – perfect for a squeaky-clean gent like the Rog.

While the 20-time Grand Slam title winner skipped competing in Wimbledon this year, he’ll be back on the tennis court come September where he’s set to compete in the Laver Cup in London. Fingers crossed his time away from the court will see a return to form.