American Man Loses 75kg After Unexpected Body Part Inspires Revelation

Written by Finlay Mead

In a remarkable body transformation, a 47-year-old American man has defied the odds and shed a staggering 75 kilograms (166 pounds) in just 312 days.

We’ve covered a shedload of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None, however, have started with a humiliating run-in with this particular and peculiar body part.

47-year-old Redditor who goes by the handle ‘Average Joel’ enjoyed a moment of viral fame after posting his inspirational body transformation to the site. His journey began on Halloween when he reached a pivotal moment that sparked a life-changing decision…

At 5 feet 10.5 inches tall and weighing 171kg (378 pounds), Joel asked his wife for assistance with a seemingly routine task. Little did he know that this simple request would serve as the catalyst for a profound transformation:

“Last Halloween, I asked my wife to clip my toenails for me. That was the moment. It was time to get my life back. When she was done cutting my toenails, I went and stood on the scale and determined that would be the day I’d start to get my life back.” u/AverageJoel

Fast forward 312 days, and the results are nothing short of astounding. For the first time in over two decades, Joel proudly declares himself non-obese. However, the victories he’s earned extend far beyond the numbers on a scale. He now revels in the freedom to perform everyday activities that were once challenging or impossible:

“I cut my own toenails this weekend. I also flew commercial without feeling bad for the person sitting next to me (and without a seatbelt extender). I’ve been able to go kayaking and hiking with my dad and my son. I can go shopping without my feet and knees killing me. I can wrap a towel around myself after a shower like I always saw other people being able to do.” u/AverageJoel

In addition to lawn chairs no longer inducing crippling anxiety, he’s traded in his 4XL clothes for XL and his waistline has shrunk from 50 inches to 36.

The health benefits are equally remarkable. Heartburn, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are now relics of the past. His fitness regimen includes three days at the gym with walks and even a burgeoning interest in jogging.

How did he achieve this extraordinary transformation? He emphasizes the importance of seeking help and support. Recognizing that willpower alone may not be enough, he enlisted the guidance of a bariatric surgeon, a nutritionist, a counsellor, and a personal trainer, all while enjoying unwavering support from his family and friends.

His dietary choices also underwent a significant overhaul as you might expect: Gone are the days of empty calories from cookies, pies, potato chips, and pretzels. Instead, he now focuses on three balanced meals a day, prioritizing proteins over carbs and vegetables over starches. Snacking is kept to a minimum, and his emotional connection with food has been severed.

While he occasionally misses junk food, the temptation has largely vanished. The sacrifices made in his diet pale in comparison to the incredible gains he’s experienced. In his own words, he’s not just lost weight; he’s regained his life and loves every moment of it.

This awe-inspiring journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of determination, support, and prioritizing long-term health and happiness over fleeting pleasures. For this American man, every day is a celebration of his newfound lease on life.