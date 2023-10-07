American Man Loses 90kgs By Learning One Underrated Skill That Changed Everything

In a remarkable body transformation, a 28-year-old American man has shed an astounding 190 pounds (90kg) by delving into a skill that not only changed his fitness but his outlook on life too.

We’ve covered a great deal of body transformations here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffee’s recent shred to Jeff Bezos’ beautiful bulk — but few are as impressive as this one. In fact, this inspiring story of personal growth and determination proves that sometimes all it takes is the right hobby to turn one’s life around.

Just three years ago, this anonymous man — who posted his immensely impressive progress pics to Reddit under the username /u/CGD1234 — weighed a staggering 400 pounds (181kg), grappling with a sedentary lifestyle that had taken a toll on his health and self-esteem.

The Skill That Changed Everything

However, his life took a dramatic turn when he decided to join a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) gym. Little did he know that this choice would lead to an incredible transformation, both physically and mentally.

Since childhood, the man had quietly harboured a dream of practising Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. However, self-doubt and discouragement held him back for years. In a witty reflection, he said this:

“I regret not joining sooner because I would be a black belt by now, but it is what it is.” /u/CGD1234

BJJ: More Than Just a Workout

Before joining the BJJ gym, the man had already committed himself to regular workouts, hitting the gym 3-4 times a week for a year. Despite his initial efforts, he soon realized that BJJ was a whole different ball game, especially when it came to developing his capacity for cardio.

According to his time spent on the mat, even seasoned triathlon athletes found themselves gasping for air after a few rounds of BJJ. It’s a testament to the intensity and uniqueness of this martial art. However, he was also quick to emphasise that newcomers should not be discouraged, explaining that adapting to the rigorous demands of BJJ takes time.

Offering hope to those considering embarking on a similar journey, he said this:

“You adapt to it after a few months, and it slowly gets easier.” /u/CGD1234

The Importance of Finding the Right Gym

One key takeaway from this success story is the importance of choosing the right gym. Whether you’re embarking on BJJ, a different martial art, or a totally different sport altogether, the key is the people you work out with and the place you call your training home.

The man recommends prospective BJJ enthusiasts to thoroughly research gyms in their area. Most gyms offer trial classes or a trial week, allowing individuals to get a feel for the gym’s atmosphere and training style. It’s crucial to select a gym that aligns with one’s goals and preferences.

In a testament to the quality of his local gym, the man points to several remarkable individuals who have excelled in BJJ, including his instructor: weighing in at 270 pounds (122kg), he may have a laid-back style but his skills are nothing short of extraordinary. He holds the prestigious title of a black belt world champion and boasts numerous other accolades in the sport.

So, if you’re looking to take up a hobby that could change the way you think, feel, and look — you’ve come to the right place.