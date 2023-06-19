Australian NBA Star Patty Mills Was An Unexpected Highlight Of Milan Fashion Week

Written by Ben Esden

Patty Mills sitting front row in the company of some of the fashion world’s most prominent figures was a pleasant surprise during this year’s Milan Fashion Week Men’s, with the Aussie swapping his Brooklyn jersey for Dolce & Gabbana as the biggest fashion houses debuted their SS24 collections.

The Milan Fashion Week is widely considered one of the most prestigious and luxurious fashion events in the world. An opulent display of high-end couture and tailoring against the backdrop of some of Milan’s most exclusive venues, this week the biggest names in fashion were showcasing their Men’s spring-summer collection for 2024.

It’s not necessarily the first place you’d expect an NBA star to hang out… But Patty Mills isn’t your average NBA player.

Dripped out in a gold double-breasted D&G suit, the Australian NBA champ could be seen toasting the new collection with Italian menswear monarchy and the brand’s eponymous founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in Milan.

WATCH Patty Mills serve up a style masterclass in Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week below.

The collection, titled Stile, is an explorative series that reflects the minimal traditions of D&G’s timeless heritage; championing expert tailoring and craftsmanship through iconic menswear pieces, with the pair describing the collection thusly:

“Respect for identity, for an imagery that has been created over time.” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

Not one to shy away from an extravagant ensemble, it’s certainly not the first time that Patty Mills has rocked a Dolce & Gabbana fit, with the Italian fashion house seemingly becoming the Canberra native’s go-to for luxury menswear and is frequently papped wearing the latest D&G collections off the court. He was even seen wearing a funky denim D&G look whilst out and about in Milan, too.