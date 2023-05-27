Bad Bunny Rocks Up To Monaco Grand Prix In The World’s Worst Shirt

Written by Jamie Weiss

Bad Bunny is normally a pretty stylish gent – but his latest look might be the worst outfit the incredibly stylish Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix has ever seen.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most unique motorsports events on the globe. Taking place across a narrow 3.3km circuit that snakes through the streets of the tiny European principality, it’s a cashed-up and glamorous race that attracts the rich, famous and reckless.

Monaco is a pretty ‘old money’ town so most people in attendance at the race are dressed to the nines and dapper as hell… But nobody told Bad Bunny that.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, professional wrestler and now actor – you might have seen his acting debut in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt – was spotted hanging out in the Red Bull garage and hanging out with fellow Latino, Mexican driver Sergio Pérez, wearing one of the worst, most head-scratching shirts we’ve ever seen.

Let’s ignore the fact that his ‘panty line’ is almost a foot up from his crotch… Image: Getty

Simply put, it’s a semi-sheer zip-up short-sleeve shirt with a graphic of a woman in a bikini on it. It’s like a gag apron – it’s fucking awful.

The shirt is actually from Jean Paul Gaultier’s new ‘Cyber’ collection, a capsule collection that pays homage to the famous French designer’s iconic cyber dot motif that he used throughout his collections in the 90s.

Originally we thought he was wearing a sheer shirt and actually had a bra on underneath – Bad Bunny, like a lot of big-name male celebs lately, has hit the red carpet wearing dresses and skirts before, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to think he was trying to make another fashion statement.

But nope, it’s just a hideous shirt and one that’s particularly incongruous to see in Monaco.