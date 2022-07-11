Bell & Ross Launch Watch Steve Irwin Would Approve Of

The French luxury watchmaker has teamed up with Australia Zoo’s international organisation dedicated to continuing the ecological work of the late Steve Irwin, Wildlife Warriors, on a very touching limited edition timepiece.

Australia, being a comparatively small and isolated watch market, tends to get overlooked by the world’s top brands for watch collaborations or special editions. That’s why it was so exciting to hear that Bell & Ross was coming out with a very Aussie new watch – and even better, it’s for a good cause.

The Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Wildlife Warriors Special Edition (ref. BR0392-WLW-CE/SCA) is a black ceramic rendition of the popular tool watch that features a distinct khaki colourway paying homage to the Wildlife Warriors’ recognisable uniform made so famous by Steve through his illustrious career. It also features the Wildlife Warriors logo at 6 o’clock so there’s no mistaking this piece.

All sales of the watch will support Wildlife Warriors, a non-profit charity founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002 to protect injured, threatened or endangered wildlife, with a special focus on Australian wildlife. Today, with nine global conservation projects, three vast conservation properties, and a loyal following of global donors and supporters, Wildlife Warriors continues to save wildlife and carry on Steve’s dream to “save one, save the species”.

“Seeing the important work championed by Steve Irwin continue through the fantastic efforts of Terri, Bindi, Robert, and the entire team at Wildlife Warriors is testament to his original vision of “save one, save the species”, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this incredible legacy,” Josh Goodman, Bell & Ross’ Australia country manager shares.

“The BR 03-92 WILDLIFE WARRIORS is another piece that demonstrates Bell & Ross’ commitment to sustainability in environmental practices and the preservation of threatened species both within Australia and abroad.”

Limited to 25 pieces globally, the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Wildlife Warriors Special Edition retails for AU$5,800 and is only available through Bell & Ross’ e-boutique, which you can find here.