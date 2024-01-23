14 Most Affordable Suit Brands To Buy

Cheap suits don’t have to mean cheap quality. Whether you’re a student on a tight budget, a big-earning gent who’s squandered his weekly pay on other essentials, or someone who needs a suit for only one occasion before it gets shoved to the back of the closet never to be worn again; sometimes a man just needs a cheap suit.
While we highly recommend splashing out a bit of dough on a high-quality and impeccably tailored suit, we understand that some men simply can’t afford it, or don’t wear suits often enough to justify that much cash.
Therefore, we’ve written this guide (and rounded up our favourites) to help you find cheap suits that won’t compromise your style.
What to look for in a cheap suit…
Cheap suits don’t necessarily equate to low-quality tailoring or a sloppily constructed jacket-and-trouser-combo made from horrible materials. There are plenty of suits on the menswear market today from several reputable retailers that are both well-made and affordable; you just need to know what to look out for before purchasing.
Even cheap suits must fit your body right. The cut of your suit needs to be perfect, running along the contours of your body without being restrictive. Most men have never been professionally measured, so this is your starting point.
Have a store assistant or capable friend measure your chest, waist, and leg length before contemplating your size; suits aren’t like jeans where you can sometimes wing it with the fit. Now, with up-to-date measurements of your body, you can easily buy suits both online and in-store with much more confidence that the fit will be right.
Take a look at these fantastic brands who make rather good quality and stylish suits for under $350. These are the absolute best cheap suits for men that’ll make you look sophisticated… and like you’ve spent much more than you have!
Charles Tyrwhitt
Pros
- Great for business suits
- Respectable brand for suiting
Cons
- Not good for modern cuts
Charles Tyrwhitt is a British menswear brand known for its affordable suits and shirts. The company was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler, who recognised the need for well-made, affordable shirts for men. The brand has since expanded its product range to include suits, jackets, trousers, shoes, and accessories.
Charles Tyrwhitt focuses on classic, timeless designs with a modern twist, catering to the discerning gentleman who appreciates traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The company operates both online and through its retail stores, with flagship stores located in London, New York City, and Paris. Charles Tyrwhitt even sponsors the New York Jets football team.
Mango
Pros
- Fast fashion, which means dirt cheap
- Fashion forward designs
Cons
- Quality will not be amazing but good for price
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.
Mango has a huge range of marvellous yet cheap suits that come in multiple colours and styles. The best thing is that these rather well-made suits won’t cost you more than $300.
J. Crew
Pros
- Well established brand
- Great modern suit designs for work and weddings
Cons
- On the more expensive side
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
Preppy outfitter J. Crew has just one suit in its repertoire: The Ludlow. Available in slim and classic fits, the Ludlow comes in multiple colours and, above all, is extremely affordable.
Marks & Spencer
Pros
- Established English brand
- Will do the job
Cons
- Very basic
Marks and Spencer, founded in 1884, is a major British multinational retailer, commonly referred to as M&S. Known for producing clothing, homewares, and food, there’s nothing M&S can’t do well, including their range of men’s suits.
Pairing impeccable craftsmanship with timeless designs, M&S’s range of suits are ideal for weddings and formal events, but will also bring a dash of professional flair to your workwear. They have classic 3-piece suit styles and contemporary slim-fit cuts, all created in wool-blend fabrics for a luxurious feel. Plus, they are super affordable!
Tarocash
Pros
- Great if you have a court case
Cons
- Mostly worn by petty criminals
If you have a court appearance or want to look smart when you’re hitting the casino, then Tarocash is the brand for you. It’s an icon of the middle class in Australia and a brand that’s become incredibly popular in the past 5 years.
Their figure-hugging suits will ensure the ladies will see every bulging muscle and your package will look extra large. The build quality of the suits isn’t great but what do you expect for $199. At that price, you will have plenty left over to put on the ponies.
Van Heusen
Pros
- Well established
- Modern cuts
Cons
- Might remind you of your dad
Van Heusen is a well-known brand that offers a wide range of men’s suits. They are known for their quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and stylish designs. Van Heusen suits are popular among young professionals who require formal attire for business meetings, interviews, and other formal occasions.
What’s great about Van Heusen is the price point. You’re getting a very good quality suit on a budget. If it’s business basics, then we recommend Van Heusen.
ASOS Design
Pros
- Cheap as chips
- Lots of colours and cuts
- A suit for every man and shape
Cons
- Quality is okay but don't expect too much
ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, but since then they have launched their own range of clothing and accessories called, ASOS Design. Committed to creating clothing that allows people to have total freedom, to experiment, and to feel confident with their fashion choices, ASOS Design has an excellent range of men’s cheap suits. Available in basically every colour and print imaginable, ASOS Design is the place to go for a cheap suit that’ll give you a contemporary look.
River Island
Pros
- Great for your basic work or wedding suits
- Well priced
Cons
At River Island, great design is at the heart of everything they create. Founded in 1948, the UK brand is one of the best known on the High Street, and prides itself on producing stylish yet affordable fashion. Catering to men, women, and kids, River Island also sells exquisite footwear and accessories.
River Island has an extensive range of men’s suits that are extremely sophisticated looking and well-made; especially when considering their price points. If you’re looking for a traditional suit for cheap, you can’t go wrong with River Island.
H&M
Pros
- Fast fashion, which means dirt cheap
- Fashion forward designs
Cons
- Quality will be hit and miss
H&M is a globally known fashion brand that offers the latest styles in fashion as well as essential wardrobe basics, all at an affordable price. H&M has a fantastic selection of men’s suits for extremely cheap prices. With all the classic colours – black, grey, navy – covered, H&M also offers suits with stylish plaid prints, and in various fabric choices, such as linen, jersey, and polyester.
Boohoo Man
Pros
- Flashy designs
- Very cheap
Cons
- Again, quality is always questioned with fast fashion
“Fashion’s best kept secret”, Boohoo Man combines cutting edge design with an affordable price tag. Pushing boundaries to bring you the latest styles but with less of a strain on your wallet, Boohoo Man’s philosophy is to not take fashion (or life) too seriously; and the result is menswear that is playful and trendy yet surprisingly affordable.
While Boohoo Man has a huge selection of men’s suits, their suits are not as well made as other brands on this list; but they are by far the cheapest. Plus, Boohoo Man’s range is also the most experimental and contemporary, so if you want to turn heads with a bold suit that costs next to nothing, Boohoo Man is the brand for you.
Lands End
Pros
- Great for work suits
- Modern cuts
Cons
- A touch more expensive
Founded in 1963, Lands End is an American brand dedicated to providing the world with comfort. They only use soft and durable fabrics, to make exceptional clothing that allows you to feel good and comfortable. But function truly meets fashion at Lands End, as while their garments are comfy, they are also extremely stylish.
Lands End has an extensive range of men’s suits that are extremely affordable. Classic in style, Lands End’s cheap suits come in various timeless colours and designs.
Hallensteins
Pros
- Been around for 150 years
- Offers something for everyone
Cons
- Very well priced
If you’re looking for a very basic and affordable men’s suit, then look no further than Hallensteins. Hallensteins is a New Zealand-based men’s fashion retailer that has been around for over 150 years. They’re known for their range of clothing and accessories targeting men, offering fashionable and affordable options for various occasions.
Hallensteins offers a diverse selection of clothing items, including suits, shirts, t-shirts, jeans, trousers, jackets, footwear, and accessories. The brand aims to provide stylish and contemporary fashion options at an affordable price point.
Jack & Jones
Pros
- Great for fast fashion
- Fast shippping
- Danish flair
Cons
- Might not be suited for fatties
Jack & Jones is a popular Danish clothing brand that specialises in men’s fashion. The brand was founded in 1990 and has since become a well-known name in the fashion industry, offering a wide range of apparel and accessories for men. Their suits are cheap and cheerful and will work for most body shapes.
Burton
Pros
- English and proud
- Very corporate
Cons
- Not for party
Burton is a British clothing brand that is well-known for its suits and formalwear. Established in 1903, Burton has a long history and has become a reputable name in the men’s fashion industry. The brand offers a wide range of cheap suits, tailored clothing, and accessories, catering to different styles, occasions, and budgets.
Twisted Tailor
Pros
- Outlandish and wild
- For fashionable lads
Cons
- Not for everyone
Looking for something different? Then look no further than Twisted Tailor. Whether you’re having a wedding, school dance or anything that requires a suit with a difference, Twisted Tailor is the brand for you.