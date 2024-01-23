14 Most Affordable Suit Brands To Buy

Cheap suits don’t have to mean cheap quality. Whether you’re a student on a tight budget, a big-earning gent who’s squandered his weekly pay on other essentials, or someone who needs a suit for only one occasion before it gets shoved to the back of the closet never to be worn again; sometimes a man just needs a cheap suit.

While we highly recommend splashing out a bit of dough on a high-quality and impeccably tailored suit, we understand that some men simply can’t afford it, or don’t wear suits often enough to justify that much cash.

Therefore, we’ve written this guide (and rounded up our favourites) to help you find cheap suits that won’t compromise your style.

What to look for in a cheap suit…

Cheap suits don’t necessarily equate to low-quality tailoring or a sloppily constructed jacket-and-trouser-combo made from horrible materials. There are plenty of suits on the menswear market today from several reputable retailers that are both well-made and affordable; you just need to know what to look out for before purchasing.

Even cheap suits must fit your body right. The cut of your suit needs to be perfect, running along the contours of your body without being restrictive. Most men have never been professionally measured, so this is your starting point.

Have a store assistant or capable friend measure your chest, waist, and leg length before contemplating your size; suits aren’t like jeans where you can sometimes wing it with the fit. Now, with up-to-date measurements of your body, you can easily buy suits both online and in-store with much more confidence that the fit will be right.

Take a look at these fantastic brands who make rather good quality and stylish suits for under $350. These are the absolute best cheap suits for men that’ll make you look sophisticated… and like you’ve spent much more than you have!