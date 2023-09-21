The Best Electric Shavers To Buy Right Now For The Perfect Shave

Written by Joshua Solomon and Finlay Mead

We put a selection of the most popular men’s electric shavers on the market to the test, so you don’t have to.

Whether you’re a bearded beast, a moustachioed man, or a baby-faced baller like myself, all men have to manage their facial hair somehow.

Whilst it was once the job of a barber to keep you looking clean, the rapidly evolving electric shaver market means that you can do a pro-level job from the comfort of your own home.

However, with the amount of endless marketing that shaver brands fire at us from all sides, it can be hard to know which products out there are actually worth investing your hard-earned dollars in. The last thing you want is to drop hundreds of dollars on a shiny new gadget just for it to leave you looking like a high schooler on his first outing.

That’s why we’ve put together this hands-on guide of tried and tested electric shavers so that you can know what you’re getting, where to get it, and feel your absolute smoothest.

Our selection

The selection comprises products we believe to be some of the most exciting electric shavers currently available. Of course, they have been grouped into categories, so we only feature the best in that category, not the best shavers overall.

We also try to shed some light on why, after testing, we deemed these electric shavers worth it and why we think you’d enjoy them. We attempt to be as objective as possible in our reviews and focus on elements we believe would concern everyone who uses an electric shaver frequently.

Best Overall Electric Shaver: Braun Series 9 Pro+ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with 5-in-1 SmartCare Centre & Powercase

Braun Series 9 Pro+ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with 5-in-1 SmartCare Centre and Powercase VERDICT: Naming this the best electric shaver in the world will not be an overstatement. Pros A precision switch that allows you to lock the shaver head.

Wireless charging with case.

They are designed to last seven years.

Waterproof and can be used with foam, gel, or under the shower.

Utilises a lot of helpful and exciting technology. Cons Still a bit high maintenance, even with the smart centre.

It costs a lot.

It seems like it was made only to trim beards.

This shaver combines everything you need and everything we love in one. Hence, it ranks as the best overall electric shaver.

The Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc (technical name) works with five blades to conveniently trim any beard length you might have smoothly. With this, you don’t need different blades to remove a 1-day beard or a 7-day beard cleanly. It’s almost like the one-size-fits-all-all for shavers, but it’s not just the versatility that made us fall in love with it.

Made in Germany, you can imagine it relies on some pretty interesting technology, and you’ll be correct. It has a ProLift trimmer that cuts tough hairs without you having to exert more pressure. Its AutoSense technology also adjusts the clippers’ power depending on how much of a beard you have.

This might be hard to believe, so we tried it out with a 2-day-old and a 7-day-old beard. Guess what? It left us with a clean and fresh shave, and we didn’t have to cut the two in significantly different ways. We just had to hold up the shaver, move it around, and let it do its work.

We also love the smart care centre, and we think it’s a great innovative step to help shavers work better for longer. What’s so great about it? You don’t even have to figure out what specific treatment your shaver needs. You only need to put the shaver in and activate the smart care centre. Depending on the detected condition, It cleans, lubricates, charges, or diaries your charger.

Finally, the power case, which gives it 50% more battery runtime, makes it a great companion when you’re on the move but don’t want to be bothered by a shaver charging cable. Manufacturers claim you can get up to 6 weeks of charging without a cord with just the case and shaver. What more could anyone want?

Best-rated electric shaver: Philips Shaver Series 5000 SkinIQ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Philips Shaver Series 5000 SkinIQ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver VERDICT: This shaver does not put the Philip brand to shame. We love the integrated beard grooming features. Pros Comes with an integrated pop-up trimmer.

SkinIQ technology adjusts shaver head to face contours.

Easy to clean.

Great for sensitive skin.

It is priced reasonably. Cons Charges for 1 hour, lasts for one hour.

Doesn’t shave close.

Will not shave the nose or ears.

For over 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of innovation, and they have created durable household products that have made them a globally trustworthy brand. Their wet and dry electric shaver from the Shaver series 5000 lives up to the brand name, and we can easily see why many people have rated this product highly.

According to the brand, this shaver has 45 “self-sharpening blades” and performs up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute. Essentially, it gives you a clean shave faster. We agree with that description. This shaver gets the job done with just a few strokes, and we probably also have its auto-adapting technology to thank for an effortless shave.

However, while it has some other pretty amazing features, what we most enjoyed about this shaver was its different length settings, making it perfect for those who do not want a clean shave (especially now that beards are all the rave).

It is not focused on just giving you a clean shave; its different length settings and integrated pop-up trimmer make it a perfect beard grooming tool. It means you can shave different areas of your beard at different lengths, and it could make it look like you’ve just come from the barber!

Most affordable shaver: VS for Men The Precision Shave

VS for Men The Precision Shave VERDICT: We love that a product with decent quality is available at such an affordable price. Pros Great price!

Great grooming tool.

Decent cordless runtime. Cons Doesn’t cut as close.

It doesn’t provide a very efficient shaving experience.

VS (short for VS Sassoon) for men is a brand committed to helping men look and feel their best with its products. It tries to help men with the latest technology in product innovation to create a customised appearance that allows them to be real.

The Precision Shave is, so far, the most affordable and reasonable electric shaver we could find at 89.95 AUD (at the time of writing this article). It combines what we believe to be the necessities for a shaver in one – a substantial cordless runtime & heads that offer an almost clean-cut shave by rotating to follow your face contours.

Surprisingly (at least for us), it also has some other cool features, like a pop-up trimmer, it charges via USB, which is convenient, and it comes with an aesthetically pleasing charging stand. Ultimately, it is a great grooming tool that provides you the option to use it in the shower with its waterproof protection.

Best electric shaver for a gift: Panasonic Multi-Flex 5-Blade Rechargeable Shaver ES-LV67

Panasonic Multi-Flex 5-Blade Rechargeable Shaver ES-LV67 VERDICT: A very powerful shaver in its simplest possible form. Pros It makes shaving effortless.

Gives a clean and smooth shave.

It can work with gel or foam.

Blades rotate in almost any direction to civet all areas of your face.

Easily remove flat-laying hairs

Pop-up trimmer

Easy to maintain Cons Charges for 1 hour, lasts only 50

Panasonic is another brand well-known for its household products globally. Products like the Multi-Flex 5-Blade Rechargeable Shaver ES-LV67 are precisely what the brand is known for -efficiency and top quality. This shaver is quite similar to our best overall, the Braun Series 9 Pro +. However, it is without fancy accessories like the power case and smartcare centre. Thus, this product is slightly cheaper, and that is why we think it’ll make the perfect gift.

It doesn’t require you to spend too much. But it is of terrific quality, so it’s priced accordingly. And trust us, if you get someone who needs a new shaver, the Panasonic Multi-Flex ES-LV67, they’ll probably thank you forever. It delivers a clean and smooth shave effortlessly with its ultra-fast and powerful linear motor that removes even stubborn hairs in one beat.

We would know because it did exactly that for us.

Even reasonably thick beards are no match for this blade.

It’s a simple shaver, easy to operate, waterproof, and equally easy to maintain.

Best value electric shaver: Remington Limitless X7 Rotary Shaver

Remington Limitless X7 Rotary Shaver VERDICT: It is not the most remarkable shaver, but provides good value for your money. Pros Reasonably priced

It uses a USB charger, which makes charging a lot more convenient

Perfect for a wet shave Cons Not the best for sensitive skin

Runtime of 60 minutes after 90 minutes of charging

For almost 100 years, Remington has constantly specialised in hair grooming products for men and women. It is one of the most recognised hair brands, and we were excited to try out its Limitless X7 Rotary Shaver.

This is far from a flawless shaver, but it provides sufficient value for its price. Its most interesting feature is that the brand claims that it carries out over 130,000 cutting actions per minute. We are not labelling it a bad product, but it falls short in some areas.

For one, the 360° PivotBall, which is supposed to help the shaver follow the contours of your face for a perfect shaving experience, does not do that well enough. Also, a staff member who tested the product developed a rash after using it, leading us to believe it might not be the ideal shaver for sensitive skin.

Best shaver for travelling: WAHL Groomease Travel Shaver

WAHL Groomease Travel Shaver VERDICT: Two things make it a great travel companion: compact design and battery-driven operations Pros Easy to carry anywhere.

You can use it anywhere in the world.

Very cheap. Cons Loud.

Not the smoothest shaving experience. It reminds you that you are travelling.

As the name implies, the WAHL Groomease Travel Shave is specifically constructed to be used when you’re on the move. Its compact design ensures it doesn’t take up too much space, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice your shaver even if you intend to travel with just a backpack.

Another reason we think it is the perfect travel shaver is that it’s not reliant on electricity per se. The shaver is battery-operated, meaning wherever you are in the world,d you’ll be able to shave even if you do not have access to electricity.

It is also ridiculously inexpensive. However, having to endure the noise it makes is payment enough.

Best electric shaver for sensitive skin: Braun Series 9 Pro+

Braun Series 9 Pro+ VERDICT: Braun does not disappoint with the Series 9 Pro+. Worried if it’s right for your skin? A trial will convince you. Pros Very efficient shaving.

Produces a clean shave.

Precise in cutting.

Designed to last seven years. Cons Still high maintenance, in our opinion.

It costs a lot.

In recent times, among electrical shavers, Braun has proven itself to be a level above the others with its groundbreaking innovation. It was only fitting that we select the Series 9 Pro+ as the best for sensitive skin. Everyone who tried a Series 9 pro+ product at DMARGE loved it, even though some of us reacted negatively to some other shavers.

Every product in the series is really good. They provide efficient shaving and a clean face with just a few strokes for thick beards. The built-in ProTrimmer also guarantees a clean finish on the longest beards.

Best electric shaver for teenagers: Braun Series 3 310s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

Braun Series 3 310s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver VERDICT: It is not built especially for teens but will work brilliantly for them. Pros Low maintenance.

Adapts to facial contours easily.

Efficient.

Gentle on the skin. Cons Takes 90 minutes for a full charge.

To wrap things up, we are once again going with a Braun.

Why do we think it’s perfect for teenagers? The Series 3 310s has a speciality: 3-day beards. It is ideal for stubbles and teenagers who do not yet have a ton of facial hair. Also, it offers the perfect introduction to shaving for teenagers since it is very easy to use and gentle on the skin while delivering great results.

Furthermore, it retains its efficiency with flexible blades that move to adapt to facial contours, making it perfect for impatient teens who will not be willing to go through multiple rounds for a smooth and clean shave.

How we tested

To compile this list, here’s how we tested the shavers and the thing that most mattered to us:

The Packaging: With all the products we tested, we noted how they were packaged if they came with all the necessary instructions and gave bonus points for useful accessories. We also took note of the quality of materials used to build the shaver and things like how good it was to hold, etc.

With all the products we tested, we noted how they were packaged if they came with all the necessary instructions and gave bonus points for useful accessories. We also took note of the quality of materials used to build the shaver and things like how good it was to hold, etc. Performance: Things like noise and vibration levels also contribute to how good a shaver is.

Things like noise and vibration levels also contribute to how good a shaver is. Quality of shave: This was the major metric we judged by. After testing them with different facial hair types, we carefully observed the performance and results of the different shavers. We observed how close the shavers could cut and how they felt on the face.

This was the major metric we judged by. After testing them with different facial hair types, we carefully observed the performance and results of the different shavers. We observed how close the shavers could cut and how they felt on the face. Battery Life: The battery life and charging time were also very important to us. We think the best way for shavers to be is that charge for a little time should help the shaver function for a decent period.

The battery life and charging time were also very important to us. We think the best way for shavers to be is that charge for a little time should help the shaver function for a decent period. Maintenance: We also considered how easy it would be to maintain an eclectic shaver.

We also considered how easy it would be to maintain an eclectic shaver. Cost: We think the price of a shaver should be proportionate to the value it offers.

Why trust us

We have a combined shaving experience that spans almost half a decade.

In that period, we tried different brands of electric shavers to find what worked and what didn’t.

Our selection is purely based on shavers we have tested ourselves and like.

We have also gone through the review of these products to make sure we weren’t entirely expressing unpopular opinions.

Our experts

We chat with everyone we know, including our contributors and staff, to discover what shavers they use and what they think of the shavers they tested. Here are just some of the people we asked.