The 12 Best Men’s High Top Sneakers For A Cool Sporty Look

Whether you’re looking to add a new sneaker into your streetwear or planning to shoot some hoops, a high top sneaker is a perfect choice, as it offers an excellent level of style and practicality. High tops are effortlessly cool but don’t be fooled by their sporty aesthetic, as these shoes have even crept into the upper echelons of the fashion world, with many high-end designers putting their own spin on the staple sneaker.
These cool sneakers are also a subtle nod to the golden age of basketball, as high tops first broke onto the mainstream with Nike’s legendary Air Jordan campaign that launched in the late 1980s. Soon, everyone began rocking these bulky high tops, as they offered a lot more than ankle protection, bridging the gap between the fashion and athletic worlds.
If you’re looking to add a little finesse to your sneaker collection, we’ve unveiled some of the best high tops available right now, guaranteed to shake up your footwear game. From classic canvas designs to fierce graphics, these high tops are sure to add a little spring to your step.
Cariuma
Their men's high top sneakers are some of the most innovative shoes on the market. These products have been ethically sourced, as Cariuma is committed to preserving the planet through responsible manufacturing. This collection is also highly diverse, with high tops available in many different colours and styles. Not to mention, if you buy a pair of these fresh kicks, Cariuma will plant two trees.
Allbirds
Since the creation of the Wool Runner, Allbirds has expanded and created a vast range of men's sneakers. Be sure to check out their high tops, as these sustainable sneakers are incredibly soft and cosy the minute you step into them. Also, many of these high top sneakers offer Puddle Guard technology, making them water-resistant.
Jak
Their Royal High men's high tops come with a full-grain calf leather upper with extremely calf leather soft lining and excellent traction through their thick shockproof soles. Jak high tops tick just about every box.
Converse
It's no surprise their high top sneakers are some of the best in the shoe industry, as Conserves supplies an incredibly diverse range catering to every man's taste. If you're looking for classic styles, they have heaps of simple converses that are bound to elevate your streetwear. However, if you're after something a little more playful, Converse offers heaps of shoes available in colourful and experiment prints.
Yatay
These vegan high top sneakers are available in the most striking and gorgeous hues, perfect if you need to add a little colour to your footwear. However, aside from being eco-friendly and fashionable, Yatay high tops are also incredibly supportive and come with highly breathable inner lining, helping to wick away sweat.
Vans
These athletic high tops come in extremely creative patterns and prints for those seeking something a little more unconventional. From their famous checkered print to colourful graphics, these high top sneakers are bound to make a statement the minute you walk into any room.
Adidas
If you're looking for a pair of athletic high tops to tackle the harshest terrain, you have to check out Adidas' current selection. Adidas offers hiking high tops that come with a deep tread pattern and thick rubber sole, providing you with great traction. However, if you're after something more suitable for everyday wear, they have heaps of stylish hi-tops that offer a significant level of support.
Koio
These men's high tops are impeccably made, as they offer clean lines and tight stitching, making them water-resistant. These hi-tops are quality suede and leather materials, you'll struggle to find a sneaker more luxurious than this.
Steve Madden
If you're looking for daring designs, then you've come to the right place. These high top sneakers are the definition of edgy, as they come in most playful, lively prints. From leopards patterns to high tops with gold studs, you're sure to find something that suits.
Greats
Ethletic
These sustainable high top sneakers are some of the best money can buy, as they come with highly supportive natural rubber soles and are 100% vegan. These classic canvas hi-tops are guaranteed to minimise your carbon footprint while maximising your style.
Nike
These men's high tops are functional as they are cool, as they come with a foam midsole and incredible traction, making them the perfect athletic shoe that you can also incorporate into your street style. If you're looking to capture a bit of 90s nostalgia into your sneaker collection, their classic Nike Air Jordans and Air Forces are the way to go.