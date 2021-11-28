The 12 Best Men’s High Top Sneakers For A Cool Sporty Look

Whether you’re looking to add a new sneaker into your streetwear or planning to shoot some hoops, a high top sneaker is a perfect choice, as it offers an excellent level of style and practicality. High tops are effortlessly cool but don’t be fooled by their sporty aesthetic, as these shoes have even crept into the upper echelons of the fashion world, with many high-end designers putting their own spin on the staple sneaker.

These cool sneakers are also a subtle nod to the golden age of basketball, as high tops first broke onto the mainstream with Nike’s legendary Air Jordan campaign that launched in the late 1980s. Soon, everyone began rocking these bulky high tops, as they offered a lot more than ankle protection, bridging the gap between the fashion and athletic worlds.

If you’re looking to add a little finesse to your sneaker collection, we’ve unveiled some of the best high tops available right now, guaranteed to shake up your footwear game. From classic canvas designs to fierce graphics, these high tops are sure to add a little spring to your step.

1/12 Cariuma Though Cariuma is a relatively new brand, this Brazilian-based company has already developed a vast following and loyal customer base. Ever since Cariuma was founded in 2018, the company has never strayed away from its initial vision - to make stylish shoes produced from natural premium materials.



Their men's high top sneakers are some of the most innovative shoes on the market. These products have been ethically sourced, as Cariuma is committed to preserving the planet through responsible manufacturing. This collection is also highly diverse, with high tops available in many different colours and styles. Not to mention, if you buy a pair of these fresh kicks, Cariuma will plant two trees. Shop Now

2/12 Allbirds Allbirds is a leading footwear brand founded by Tim Brown in 2014. Brown was initially inspired to launch his brand after seeing a gap in the footwear industry and noticing there were no shoes made from sustainable fibres. After years of conducting his own research, Brown joined forces with engineer and renewables expert Joey Zwillinger to create wool designed explicitly for footwear. Allbird’s first shoe was the ‘Wool Runner’, made from New Zealand superfine merino wool.



Since the creation of the Wool Runner, Allbirds has expanded and created a vast range of men's sneakers. Be sure to check out their high tops, as these sustainable sneakers are incredibly soft and cosy the minute you step into them. Also, many of these high top sneakers offer Puddle Guard technology, making them water-resistant. Shop Now

3/12 Jak Based in Lisbon, Portugal, this independent footwear brand, is all about crafting clean-cut shoes highlighting innovation and minimalism. If you're looking for a pair of quality sneakers made from premium fabrics, make sure you visit their online site.



Their Royal High men's high tops come with a full-grain calf leather upper with extremely calf leather soft lining and excellent traction through their thick shockproof soles. Jak high tops tick just about every box. Shop Now

4/12 Converse Converse was launched in 1908 and has been a subsidiary of Nike since 2003. This brand has become known for its signature footwear for over a century now, with its shoes worn worldwide. Initially manufacturing footwear for the military, Converse was one of the few producers of athletic shoes and still, today, they're known for their highly functioning sneakers.



It's no surprise their high top sneakers are some of the best in the shoe industry, as Conserves supplies an incredibly diverse range catering to every man's taste. If you're looking for classic styles, they have heaps of simple converses that are bound to elevate your streetwear. However, if you're after something a little more playful, Converse offers heaps of shoes available in colourful and experiment prints. Shop Now

5/12 Yatay Yatay supplies luxury Italian sneakers sourced from innovative biomaterials, including corn, wood, recycled plastic and tires. If you're looking to invest in a footwear brand dedicated to making a change, make sure you check out their selection.



These vegan high top sneakers are available in the most striking and gorgeous hues, perfect if you need to add a little colour to your footwear. However, aside from being eco-friendly and fashionable, Yatay high tops are also incredibly supportive and come with highly breathable inner lining, helping to wick away sweat. Shop Now

6/12 Vans Vans dates as far back as 1966 under a different name -Van Doren Rubber. Initially designing canvas deck shoes with a rubber grip, everyone in Southern California soon began rocking a pair of Vans. Since the brand has only grown, launching a range of sports and lifestyle apparel inspired by the sandy beaches of California and skate culture.



These athletic high tops come in extremely creative patterns and prints for those seeking something a little more unconventional. From their famous checkered print to colourful graphics, these high top sneakers are bound to make a statement the minute you walk into any room. Shop Now

7/12 Adidas This revolutionary clothing empire began in a small town in Bavaria, Germany. Adidas founder Adi Dassler registered the ‘Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik’, while in his mother’s wash kitchen in 1924. Dassler had one main goal - to provide athletes with the best possible equipment.



If you're looking for a pair of athletic high tops to tackle the harshest terrain, you have to check out Adidas' current selection. Adidas offers hiking high tops that come with a deep tread pattern and thick rubber sole, providing you with great traction. However, if you're after something more suitable for everyday wear, they have heaps of stylish hi-tops that offer a significant level of support. Shop Now

8/12 Koio Koio fuses modern design, sustainable Italian craftsmanship, and comfort to create the finest shoes for everyday wear. The company is committed to producing well-constructed shoes, with their products made from premium and recycled materials. Before completion, every Koio shoe passes through the hands of 42 artisans, overseeing every single little detail.



These men's high tops are impeccably made, as they offer clean lines and tight stitching, making them water-resistant. These hi-tops are quality suede and leather materials, you'll struggle to find a sneaker more luxurious than this. Shop Now

9/12 Steve Madden Steve Madden has revolutionised the footwear industry ever since launching his eponymous label in 1990. Starting as a modest $1,100 investment, Steve Madden began selling shoes out of the trunk of his car but has since grown into a global empire, recognised for its unique style inspired by a New York and rock 'n' roll culture.



If you're looking for daring designs, then you've come to the right place. These high top sneakers are the definition of edgy, as they come in most playful, lively prints. From leopards patterns to high tops with gold studs, you're sure to find something that suits. Shop Now

10/12 Greats Born in Brooklyn, Greats is all about producing high-quality footwear that's never overpriced, as they believe great style shouldn't just be accessible to those with a fat bank account. Timeless and classic, Greats offers a range of men's high top sneakers that will never go out of fashion. Whether you're looking for a classic sneaker or something with vibrant patchwork, Greats offers every kind of sneaker to provide every man with their dream shoe. Shop Now

11/12 Ethletic Founded by Adam Hansmann, Alex Mather in 2015, Ethletic is another premium footwear brand putting an end to fast fashion. With shoes crafted from Fairtrade cotton patched with vegan leather, Ethletic promotes sustainable manufacturing while improving working and living conditions for organic cotton producers.



These sustainable high top sneakers are some of the best money can buy, as they come with highly supportive natural rubber soles and are 100% vegan. These classic canvas hi-tops are guaranteed to minimise your carbon footprint while maximising your style. Shop Now