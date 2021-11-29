The 10 Best Hunting Boots To Keep You Protected & Warm

It doesn’t matter if it’s rabbit season or duck season; a great pair of hunting boots will have your feet feeling secure and supported all year round. Boots specifically designed for hunting should offer a range of high technology, keeping you protected and warm in even the harshest conditions. When looking for the right boot, you want something innovative and adaptable to many different climates, helping you stay out for longer.
Make sure you invest in a pair of boots that are rugged and durable without them feeling too heavyweight or bulky, as you still want freedom of movement. Hunting boots should also offer excellent insulation, keeping you toasty in the colder months; look out for Primaloft and Gore-Tex for optimal warmth. Also, you want to make sure your boots are cut from quality fabrics – it’s definitely worth investing in boots that offer at least leather grain uppers or any other water-resistant materials, protecting you in wet weather.
Hunting Boots FAQs
Is there a difference between hunting and hiking boots?
Although hiking and hunting boots may seem similar, there are a few key differences between the two boots. For instance, hiking boots are lighter in their construction, so you can easily hike for longer without feeling weighed down. Additionally, hiking boots have a deeper tread and more focus on traction, so you can come up against hard, rocky surfaces while being supported trekking uphill.
Hunting boots, however, are considered heavy-duty footwear that offers a higher level of insulation than hiking boots. Also, many hunting boots come in camouflage so you can blend into your surroundings.
How long should hunting boots last?
As hunting boots are exceptionally rugged and durable when cared for properly, they can easily last up to 10 years or more. Whenever you're searching for the right hunting boot, find a pair cut from quality suede or leather materials to ensure they last a long while.
Should you buy hunting boots a size smaller or bigger?
Many make the common mistake of buying smaller hunting boots, as they believe it will keep their feet warmer. However, high-quality hunting boots should already supply a sufficient amount of insulation to combat the cold. Instead, when it comes to sizing, try to opt for a boot half a size up, so you won't feel too restricted while moving around.
You May Also Like:
It’s not an easy task to choose the right boot; however, to help steer you in the right direction, we’ve rounded up our favourite pairs of hunting boots that will make you confident enough to tackle anything. From uneven surfaces to challenging climates, nothing is too demanding for these hunting boots.
Crispi
Made from the finest materials and construction, you'll want to snap up a pair of these boots come hunting season. As well as being suitable for hunting, these boots can tackle hiking, trekking, mountaineering, climbing thanks to their uppers cut from full-grain leather, waterproof lining, ankle bone support system and super grip technology.
LaCrosse
If you need new outdoor footwear, make sure to check out their range, as LaCrosse have superior men's hunting boots that will have your feet protected in almost any climate. LaCrosse has a selection of highly functional, camo pattern neoprene boots that are rugged and lightweight. These boots are also incredibly flexible and come with moisture-wicking comfort liners. Additionally, LaCrosse offers boots cut from nubuck leather if you're looking for something with extra durability.
Irish Setter
Irish Setter has a range of waterproof hunting boots guaranteed to keep your feet dry and protected at all times. If you're looking for a highly technical quality pair of boots for wet climates, they have pull-on rubber boots available with Primaloft insulation providing you with exceptional warmth. However, if you're looking for a more rugged style, they offer leather camo boots that are a classic look and come with stable footing for extra grip.
Lowa
What makes Lowa so unique is the level of detail they provide for every hunting boot, with each item featuring incredible finishing touches. These boots have Monowrap construction that wraps the foot in a lightweight yet firmly supportive PU frame offering excellent stability without feeling too bulky.
Wolverine
If you're looking for hunting boots that will last a lifetime, look no further. These boots are incredibly high tech as they provide Gore-tex waterproofing, insulation, and soft cushioning. Yep, it's safe to say these boots offer just about everything.
L.L. Bean
Along with making excellent outdoor clothing, L.L. Bean creates some seriously high-tech protective boots ideal for cold, harsh weather. These designs are cut from the finest leather materials and offer Primaloft insulation, securing optimal warmth. From waxed canvas boots to ones with gore-tex lining, L.L Bean has a diverse collection, ensuring you'll find the right hunting boots for you.
Merrell
Merrell has a vast collection of Tactical hunting boots that offers a waterproof membrane and mesh breathable lining to help wick away any sweat. Merrell has every kind of athletic boot, from waterproof full-grain leather that comes with an impressive lacing system to mid tactical boots with enhanced durability, you'll find it all here.
Sorel
If you're looking for hunting boots more subtle yet still advanced in their design, make sure you check out Sorel. Sorel has a diverse collection that offers incredibly stylish boots cut from premium materials and fabrics. Many of these shoes have an EVA footbed, so you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud from the moment you step into them.
Danner
Danner logger boots come with Goretex waterproof lining to keep your feet warm and dry in the coldest and wettest weather. Also, these boots have an incredibly soft footbed, providing great stability and comfort.
Columbia
Columbia has a selection of men's boots available in many different colours and styles, so you're guaranteed to find something you'll love. These are some of the coolest and sleekest hiking boots; however, aside from just looking great, these shoes offer a high level of protection as they provide Omni Heat technology, lightweight midsoles and cushiony footbeds.