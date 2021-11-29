The 10 Best Hunting Boots To Keep You Protected & Warm

It doesn’t matter if it’s rabbit season or duck season; a great pair of hunting boots will have your feet feeling secure and supported all year round. Boots specifically designed for hunting should offer a range of high technology, keeping you protected and warm in even the harshest conditions. When looking for the right boot, you want something innovative and adaptable to many different climates, helping you stay out for longer.

Make sure you invest in a pair of boots that are rugged and durable without them feeling too heavyweight or bulky, as you still want freedom of movement. Hunting boots should also offer excellent insulation, keeping you toasty in the colder months; look out for Primaloft and Gore-Tex for optimal warmth. Also, you want to make sure your boots are cut from quality fabrics – it’s definitely worth investing in boots that offer at least leather grain uppers or any other water-resistant materials, protecting you in wet weather.

Many make the common mistake of buying smaller hunting boots, as they believe it will keep their feet warmer. However, high-quality hunting boots should already supply a sufficient amount of insulation to combat the cold. Instead, when it comes to sizing, try to opt for a boot half a size up, so you won't feel too restricted while moving around.

As hunting boots are exceptionally rugged and durable when cared for properly, they can easily last up to 10 years or more. Whenever you're searching for the right hunting boot, find a pair cut from quality suede or leather materials to ensure they last a long while.

Hunting boots, however, are considered heavy-duty footwear that offers a higher level of insulation than hiking boots. Also, many hunting boots come in camouflage so you can blend into your surroundings.

Although hiking and hunting boots may seem similar, there are a few key differences between the two boots. For instance, hiking boots are lighter in their construction, so you can easily hike for longer without feeling weighed down. Additionally, hiking boots have a deeper tread and more focus on traction, so you can come up against hard, rocky surfaces while being supported trekking uphill.

It’s not an easy task to choose the right boot; however, to help steer you in the right direction, we’ve rounded up our favourite pairs of hunting boots that will make you confident enough to tackle anything. From uneven surfaces to challenging climates, nothing is too demanding for these hunting boots.

1/10 Crispi Crispi is an Italian world-class outdoor footwear company with a strong passion for creating the best hunting boots for the market. Founded by the Marcolin family, Crispi highlight functionality and impeccable craftmanship in their diverse footwear collection.



Made from the finest materials and construction, you'll want to snap up a pair of these boots come hunting season. As well as being suitable for hunting, these boots can tackle hiking, trekking, mountaineering, climbing thanks to their uppers cut from full-grain leather, waterproof lining, ankle bone support system and super grip technology.

2/10 LaCrosse Founded in 1897 in Wisconsin, LaCrosse relocated to Oregon in the early 2000s, where its Danner Boots (another leading footwear brand) subsidiary was based. Since the leap to Oregon, the LaCrosse brand has continued to grow, supplying world-class footwear for outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.



If you need new outdoor footwear, make sure to check out their range, as LaCrosse have superior men's hunting boots that will have your feet protected in almost any climate. LaCrosse has a selection of highly functional, camo pattern neoprene boots that are rugged and lightweight. These boots are also incredibly flexible and come with moisture-wicking comfort liners. Additionally, LaCrosse offers boots cut from nubuck leather if you're looking for something with extra durability.

3/10 Irish Setter Irish Setter was established over 60 years ago when the Red Wing Shoe Company crafted a work boot with Red Russet leather, which launched a whole collection of Irish Setter footwear made for work and hunting.



Irish Setter has a range of waterproof hunting boots guaranteed to keep your feet dry and protected at all times. If you're looking for a highly technical quality pair of boots for wet climates, they have pull-on rubber boots available with Primaloft insulation providing you with exceptional warmth. However, if you're looking for a more rugged style, they offer leather camo boots that are a classic look and come with stable footing for extra grip.

4/10 Lowa With over 90 years of experience in the shoemaking business, Lowa manufactures some of the finest hunting boots in the industry, as these all-purpose boots can tackle any vigorous outdoor activity. Lowa also promotes ethical production, as their tanneries naturally source their leather, and each facility runs wastewater treatment plans.



What makes Lowa so unique is the level of detail they provide for every hunting boot, with each item featuring incredible finishing touches. These boots have Monowrap construction that wraps the foot in a lightweight yet firmly supportive PU frame offering excellent stability without feeling too bulky.

5/10 Wolverine In 1883, G.A. Krause founded Wolverine as a small leather tannery with a small handful of employees. However, what started as a tiny business eventually became an empire, with its footprint in 200 countries and regions worldwide. Wolverine is primarily known for its quality craftsmanship and sustainable manufacturing methods.



If you're looking for hunting boots that will last a lifetime, look no further. These boots are incredibly high tech as they provide Gore-tex waterproofing, insulation, and soft cushioning. Yep, it's safe to say these boots offer just about everything.

6/10 L.L. Bean In 1912, L.L. Bean was established by Leon Leonwood Bean in Freeport, Maine. Launching an empire, this company has launched 54 stores worldwide while building a reputation for serving premium outdoor garments and accessories to equip for the great outdoors.



Along with making excellent outdoor clothing, L.L. Bean creates some seriously high-tech protective boots ideal for cold, harsh weather. These designs are cut from the finest leather materials and offer Primaloft insulation, securing optimal warmth. From waxed canvas boots to ones with gore-tex lining, L.L Bean has a diverse collection, ensuring you'll find the right hunting boots for you.

7/10 Merrell Founded in the early eighties by Clark Matis, Randy Merrell, and John Schweizer in Vermont, Merrell designs performance footwear promising to last a lifetime while withstanding any challenging outdoor environment. Merrell shoes will especially protect your feet in the coldest weather conditions.



Merrell has a vast collection of Tactical hunting boots that offers a waterproof membrane and mesh breathable lining to help wick away any sweat. Merrell has every kind of athletic boot, from waterproof full-grain leather that comes with an impressive lacing system to mid tactical boots with enhanced durability, you'll find it all here.

8/10 Sorel Sorel is a subsidiary of Columbia, and just like Columbia, this reliable brand is responsible for creating the finest winter apparel geared since the early sixties. Founded by Arthur Ratz Kaufman, Sorel began making high-performance sport and work boots suitable for different environments thanks to their durable exterior. Since then, the company has expanded its range offering boots with high technology installed, so they're high performing in every situation.



If you're looking for hunting boots more subtle yet still advanced in their design, make sure you check out Sorel. Sorel has a diverse collection that offers incredibly stylish boots cut from premium materials and fabrics. Many of these shoes have an EVA footbed, so you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud from the moment you step into them.

9/10 Danner For nearly a century, Danner has produced men's footwear with innovation at the forefront to equip outdoor lovers to explore uncharted trails. During the Great Depression, Charles Danner established his eponymous label with one simple yet bold mission, to create the country's most durable and protective boots.



Danner logger boots come with Goretex waterproof lining to keep your feet warm and dry in the coldest and wettest weather. Also, these boots have an incredibly soft footbed, providing great stability and comfort.