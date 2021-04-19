If you are looking for a gift to give to a gentleman who regularly indulges in the finer things in life, you’ve come to the right place. These luxury gift ideas are perfect for men who have everything and will make the absolute best gifts for any occasion such as a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas. Whether you’re looking for pure grandeur luxury, or perhaps something that is a tad more affordable but still exudes high-end opulence, we guarantee you’ll find the ideal gift below.

The term ‘luxury’ typically classifies items made with premium materials, and high-quality design & craftmanship, therefore we’ve only included the best of the best on this gift guide, so you can be certain to find a gift for him, that’d make even royalty pleased. Don’t just think we’ve only included high fashion pieces too; we have covered everything from sound with luxury speakers and headphones to cocktail hour with classy martini glasses and bar sets.

Satisfy his luxurious needs with any of the options on our curated list below. Trust us when we say that “luxury is in each detail” of all 23 extravagant gifts below.

1 of 23 Jordan x Dior Sneakers The launch of the Dior Air Jordan 1 High sneakers was one of the most highly anticipated of the year. With an iconic high-top silhouette and crafted with wolf grey and sail white leather these luxurious sneakers mark the collaboration of fashion powerhouse, Dior and sneaker icons, Jordan. They are the perfect balance between classic and high-style ultimately making them a fantastic luxury gift. Price: US$10,300. Shop Now

2 of 23 Ojas Bookshelf Speakers A beautiful blend of aesthetic and practicality, these Bookshelf Speakers make for an opulent gift. Made with wood in a shade of timeless light grey, these speakers will elevate the look of any room while also providing top-quality sound. This is thanks to its coaxial 8" woofer and 2" tweeter and 50 Hz - 18 kHz frequency response. A music lover in particular will love this gift, but so will anyone who loves luxury living. Price: US$6000. Shop Now

3 of 23 Deakin & Francis Cufflinks Cufflinks make an excellent luxury gift, and you cannot look further than these Deakin & Francis Cufflinks. Finished in silver, red and black enamel, and featuring a t-bar fastening, these cufflinks are inspired by vintage 1950s racing cars, giving them a classic look that will elevate any shirt. Price: US$575. Shop Now

4 of 23 Amalgam Collection Ferrari Model The Dino 246 GT was the first car to be mass produced by Ferrari. This model by Amalgam Collection is handmade to the exact specifications of the original prototype for the car. Car enthusiasts will love this lavish gift, but so will any man who has everything. Price: US$11,995. Shop Now

5 of 23 L'atelier Du Vin Boxed Set There's nothing more luxurious than a bottle of champagne or wine, except perhaps for high-quality implements to enjoy them with. Featuring a 'Leaf Pourer' to oxygenate wine, the Oeno Collection features everything you need to open and preserve champagne and wine, and comes in a stylish box. This luxurious gift set will be highly appreciated for a wine connoisseur. Price: AU$356. Shop Now

6 of 23 Hervet Manufacturier Champagne Bucket Made with macassar ebony veneer, this champagne bucket puts a modern twist on a luxurious classic. Guaranteed to keep champagne cold and look good while doing it, any man will love this indulgent gift. Price: US$1520. Shop Now

7 of 23 Hervet Manufacturier Skateboard We're here to inform you that a skateboard can indeed make for a luxury gift. The Brown Vedette Skateboard is made in France with seven-ply wood and Bones Swiss ceramic bearings, giving this popular 90s ride, a luxurious makeover. Price: US$1110. Shop Now

8 of 23 Prada Basketball This Prada Basketball will be a slam dunk of a luxury gift. The Italian fashion house has added a touch of grandeur to a classic basketball, with this black & silver version featuring their signature triangle logo print on the front. The magnificent basketball will be a well-received gift that they'll enjoy showing off next time they play with their mates. Price: US$725. Shop Now

9 of 23 Tom Dixon Martini Glasses Martini glasses just ooze sophistication; perhaps that's why it was James Bond's preferred cocktail. These Tom Dixon Martini Glasses take luxury to the next level with their steel, copper tone set. Featuring a metallic sheen, these glasses will elevate any home and any drink making them a perfect luxury gift. Price: US$156. Shop Now

10 of 23 Jvdf Cigarette Case We all know smoking is bad for us, but there's a 1950s Hollywood sophistication to it, which is why we suspect people still partake in it in 2021. This luxurious 14-karat gold cigarette case will be cherished by even a social or casual smoker, as it's far more resplendent than pulling out a plain old pack. Price: AU$16,559. Shop Now

11 of 23 Gucci Grip Watch This uniquely designed watch from Gucci's new season, will make an excellent luxurious gift. They'll love the rare clock face featuring three windows to indicate hours, minutes and the date, as opposed to traditional clock faces, and the GG monogram-engravings. Finished in a sleek stainless steel and 3 ATM water resistance, this gift is ever so stylish. Price: US$1650. Shop Now

12 of 23 Kingsman & Montblanc Writing Set This lavish writing set features the 'Meisterstuck' fountain pen: a black resin body fitted with an engraved 18-karat gold nib, a traditional blue ink bottle, and a premium Saffiano leather notebook. The notebook is lined with gold-cut pages and is gilded with the 'K' emblem from the popular spy film, Kingsman: The Secret Service. And, arguably, what's more luxurious than the life of a spy? This writing set as a gift. Price: US$1090. Shop Now

13 of 23 Rimowa Suitcase If you're looking for a luxurious gift, and the man in question travels a lot either for business or pleasure, give them this effortlessly luxury yet functional suitcase. The Classic Cabin is finished in high-end anodised aluminium alloy, and features hand-crafted leather handles. He'll definitely get bumped to business or first-class (if he's not already seated there) by sporting this lightweight suitcase that'll fit in any overhead compartment, making it an ideal gift. Price: US$1110. Shop Now

14 of 23 Assouline Rolex Book Gentlemen who enjoy the finer things in life will most likely already own a Rolex. So, expand their knowledge of the fine watches brand with Rolex: The Impossible Collection. Written by horology expert, Fabienne Reybaud, the book is filled with rich photography and accounts detailing Rolex's most exceptional timepieces. Any aficionado or even a flippant Rolex owner, will enjoy this handsome and engrossing hardcover book. Price: US$895. Shop Now

15 of 23 Lorenzi Milano Shoe Care Set Eventually, even the most opulent shoes will need a tune up. Help him keep his shoe collection looking its best by giving him this luxury travel shoe care kit by Lorenzi Milano. Featuring a leather case, two pig-hair shoe brushes, a suede brush, a shoehorn, two daubers, creams and a Sciuscia cloth, the Italian made kit will help him maintain a sophisticated and clean look. Price: US$1526. Shop Now

16 of 23 Fysik Dumbbell Set With the Brown & Black Pen Dumbbell Set, this gift will elevate any home-gym or workout session. The handcrafted 9 kg dumbbells are finished in teak wood and silver steel, and feature smooth hand-stitched leather covered handles. This gift will make working out a luxurious treat he'll thank you for. Price: US$790. Shop Now

17 of 23 Master & Dynamic Headphones Known for their signature sound quality, the MW65 wireless headphones by Master & Dynamic, feature active noise-cancelling technology that filters out unwanted external noise without compromising the aforementioned high sound quality. The headphones, while highly functional, also look stylish; and will elevate any look making them a perfect luxury gift! Price: US$499. Shop Now

18 of 23 Marine Serre Water Bottle & Bag This beautiful antique silver-toned water bottle paired with a black messenger bag is a perfect gift for the luxurious man who has everything. He'll love the elegance of the bottle and the stylish yet functional carry bag that comes with a detachable chain link shoulder strap. Staying hydrated has never looked so grand. Price: US$600. Shop Now

19 of 23 Lorenzi Milano Bar Set Complete his bar collection with this impressive set from Lorenzi Milano. These tools, perfect for serving sophisticated cocktails, are crafted from stainless steel and carved Makassar ebony, and are presented on a leather-lined wooden tray. This opulent set is a perfect indulgent gift for a man who loves a good drink. Price: US$3500. Shop Now

20 of 23 William & Son Exercise Dice For a man who loves luxury but also enjoys a good workout, these William & Son dice make for an ideal gift. Crafted in the UK from aluminium and multicoloured leather, these dice will shake up a gym session while looking stylish. Price: US$365. Shop Now

21 of 23 Transcoso Beach Bat Set This beach bat set is guaranteed to give a beach day a touch of elegance. The Transcoso beach bats are handcrafted in Brazil from sustainably-sourced Brazilian wood and are fully sand and sea-resistant. The set comes complete with two balls and a water-resistant carry pouch and make a delightful luxurious gift that'll make them race to the beach. Price: US$342. Shop Now

22 of 23 Orlebar Brown Swim Shorts With summer just around the corner, the Swim Short from Orlebar Brown are a perfect lavish gift. These swim shorts are tailored to fit like a traditional suit trouser, making them look rather elegant for swimwear. They also feature quick-drying fabric, come with a five year guarantee and are available in a wide selection of colours and prints. Prices start at US$195. Shop Now