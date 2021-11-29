The Best Men’s Snow Boots To Battle The Extreme Cold

When it comes to preparing for the upcoming winter season, ensuring you have the right equipment is paramount, and it starts with footwear. With snow apparel constantly evolving, there’s an influx of the cool and sleek gear that comes with a wealth of advanced technology, but navigating through all of these different products, is a challenge in itself.

For men’s snow boots, make sure they’re durable and robust; however, the snow boot’s strength should never compromise on a lightweight feel, as you want something you can easily move in. You want something with waterproof leather uppers, incredible lining, and a thick rubber outsole, especially for those going winter hiking. Additionally, if you want your feet to feel supported and comfortable, definitely opt for a design with a cushiony footbed.

Snow boots should hug your foot and ankle snugly, providing a sufficient amount of support and insulation. If a snow boot is too tight, it will make movement incredibly difficult, which is the last thing you want while exploring challenging surfaces. Additionally, you don't want a loose snow boot, as it won't provide you with a great level of warmth or comfort.

Avoid going down half a size, even though many believe this will secure optimal warmth for your boots; in truth, this will make your feet uncomfortable and restricted. Instead, choose a snow boot that's half a size up. That way, it'll make room for lining to help protect you from the cold.

We understand there are so many things to consider when choosing the right snow boots for you, but we’ve rounded up our favourite men’s snow boots that will have you feeling unstoppable even in the deepest of snowy mountains. From exceptionally durable lace-ups to super light boots, all of these styles will prevent you from getting cold feet.

1/10 Mountain Hardware Mountain Hardware is a top tier winter and snow brand, as they create apparel and equipment designed for you to feel empowered. Since the early nineties, Mountain Hardware's vision was to produce high-quality goods as they saw the industry increasingly comprising and only providing average products for less experienced users. To buck this trend, Mountain Hardwear's collection serves the demands of every outdoor athlete.



Mountain Hardware has an extensive range of men's snow boots available in many different styles and lengths. If you're looking for highly insulated boots, they offer water-resistant mucker boots that come with fleece lining. However, if you're after something with excellent grip, they supply heaps of snow boots designed with a thick rubber outsole and a deep tread pattern to provide you with ultimate stability. Shop Now

2/10 L.L. Bean Launching a clothing empire, this brand has over 54 stores globally. L.L. Bean has a reputation for creating great outdoor garments, guaranteed to last a lifetime. The company inception was born after the founder returned from a hunting trip with cold, damp feet and had a revolutionary idea to combine leather upper and rubber bottoms, forever changing outdoor boots. Today, L.L Bean is a highly sought after footwear brand, recognised for high-enhancing designs geared to be highly protective and adaptable.



If you're looking for men's snow boots that are high performing in a range of climates, make sure you check out this collection. These snow boots come with an elaborate lacing system, ensuring no snow or other cold elements will creep inside. Additionally, many of these designs are shearling-lined, offering extra warmth and comfort. These shoes also come in many different colours, promising to go with the rest of your snow apparel. Shop Now

3/10 Wolverine Wolverine began as a small leather tannery with only a tiny handful of employees. Despite its humble beginnings, this company grew a loyal following as they became well-known for their work boots and gloves, which were the perfect balance of comfort and toughness. Since then, Wolverine has continued to grow and transform its small company into an empire. Today, its footwear is worn in 200 regions and countries worldwide while manufacturing some of the best men's snow boots the footwear industry has ever seen.



Wolverine offers a selection of boots that are sleek and high tech. These boots have excellent grip thanks to their extremely durable rubber sole, so that rocky, uneven surfaces will never be an issue. Wolverine also provides boots with a waterproof full-grain leather upper and Thinsulate technology to keep your feet toasty and warm in the iciest temperatures. Shop Now

4/10 Timberland Initially known as Abington Shoe Company, Timberland was founded by Nathan Swartz in 1952, after he bought out his business partner and welcomed his family to help operate the company. Timberland quickly shot up to fame after launching their 'Timberland' shoe in the early seventies, which led to a whole extensive range of stable work and outdoor boots. Timberland boots are suitable even for the most treacherous outdoor exploration, as they install advanced technology to keep your feet protected at all times.



Be sure to check out their latest collection of men's snow boots, as they offer highly technical yet stylish boots. Also, Timberland cuts their boots from extremely lightweight materials, making them easy to get around in. Many of these boots also come with Primaloft insulation and a seam-sealed construction keeping your feet warm and dry at all times.



Shop Now

5/10 Sorel This Oregon-based brand produces some of the finest snow apparel and footwear on the market. Founded in 1962 by Arthur Ratz Kaufman, Sorel began crafting high-performance boots suitable for different environments due to their tough exterior. Sorel is dedicated to protecting your feet first as they believe they're the most powerful tool, which is why their footwear highlights functionality and safety.



If you're looking for boots that are the perfect intersection of form and practicality, then look no further, as Sorel has a range suitable for you. Sorel offers everything from lace-ups, hiking boots and moc toe boots, all great for tackling deep snow. Many sorel boots have a full-grain leather upper and a vulcanised rubber shell to help keep you warm and secure all snow season long. Shop Now

6/10 The North Face Named after the coldest, unforgiving side of the mountain, it's no surprise when it comes to supplying the best winter apparel; The North Face has you covered. The North Face has remained the gold standard ever since 1966 while paving the way for sustainable and responsible manufacturing. What makes The North Face stand out is its commitment to preserving the planet and improving animal welfare. They have even aimed to source all their fabrics by 2025 naturally - if you're looking to make a thoughtful purchase, then this brand is for you.



These are some of the most innovative boots combatting cold weather, as these designs come with an EVA midsole and a water repellent finish. These waterproof boots also come with superior traction so that you can tackle harsh, uneven terrain. If you're looking for incredibly high performing boots, their latest collection has Thermo Ball installed in them, making them feel extremely lightweight. Shop Now

7/10 Salomon Salomon was founded in 1947 in the city of Annecy in the heart of the French Alps. Initially, this company started producing skis in its small workshop, then expanded to sell a vast range of the best snow gear featured in the 1966 Olympic Games, making them a household name. This snowboard company also has a strong team of professionals, including Louif Paradis Bode Merrill and Wolle Nyvelt.



Salomon has a versatile collection of men's snow boots, catering to every kind of outdoor enthusiast. These men's winter boots are insulated, lightweight, stable and provide excellent traction; what more could you want in a shoe? Their Climasalomon collection is incredibly high tech met with a straightforward, sleek design, guaranteed to go with all your winter wear. Shop Now

8/10 Scarpa Founded in the late thirties in Asolo, Italy, Scarpa is the ultimate footwear brand, designing purpose-driven and purpose-built for backcountry skiers, climbers, hikers and mountaineers. Despite being around for almost a century, innovation and tradition remain at the forefront of this top-tier brand, as they still use old school techniques fused with groundbreaking technology to deliver premium footwear for outdoor lovers everywhere.



No matter your list of demands for men's snow boots, Scarpa ticks just about every box. Make sure you get your hands on a pair of Scarpa's snow boots, as these designs are incredibly high performing and practical, providing you with a full range of movement while combatting extreme weather. Scarpa creates heaps of boots built with Gore-Tex lining, providing maximum warmth and comfort. Also, many of these styles come with ankle support so that even if you take a fall, you'll feel protected at every turn. Shop Now

9/10 Merrell Merrell was founded in the early eighties by Clark Matis, Randy Merrell, and John Schweizer in Vermont. Merrell is primarily known for manufacturing performance hiking boots geared to last a lifetime. However, although they supply exceptional hiking boots, they also have their fair share of boots that can withstand rocky trails, frosty weather and everything in between.



These men's snow boots are guaranteed to keep your feet warm through compression proof insulation and a waterproof finish. Merrell boots are also incredibly comfortable, as they come with an EVA midsole and contoured arch support, so it'll feel like you're walking on a cloud with every step you take. Additionally, if you're after something that resembles more of a rain boot that's easy to slip on and off, Merrell offers Jungle Mid Zip boots that come with no laces but still promises to keep snow sealed out. Shop Now