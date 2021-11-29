The Best Men’s Snow Boots To Battle The Extreme Cold

When it comes to preparing for the upcoming winter season, ensuring you have the right equipment is paramount, and it starts with footwear. With snow apparel constantly evolving, there’s an influx of the cool and sleek gear that comes with a wealth of advanced technology, but navigating through all of these different products, is a challenge in itself.
For men’s snow boots, make sure they’re durable and robust; however, the snow boot’s strength should never compromise on a lightweight feel, as you want something you can easily move in. You want something with waterproof leather uppers, incredible lining, and a thick rubber outsole, especially for those going winter hiking. Additionally, if you want your feet to feel supported and comfortable, definitely opt for a design with a cushiony footbed.
Men’s Snow Boots FAQs
Should I size up or down for snow boots?
Avoid going down half a size, even though many believe this will secure optimal warmth for your boots; in truth, this will make your feet uncomfortable and restricted. Instead, choose a snow boot that's half a size up. That way, it'll make room for lining to help protect you from the cold.
What's the difference between snow boots and winter boots?
Snow boots are specifically designed for trekking in more tumulous terrain, which is why they usually come with a thicker, more durable rubber outsole.
Should snow boots be tight or loose?
Snow boots should hug your foot and ankle snugly, providing a sufficient amount of support and insulation. If a snow boot is too tight, it will make movement incredibly difficult, which is the last thing you want while exploring challenging surfaces. Additionally, you don't want a loose snow boot, as it won't provide you with a great level of warmth or comfort.
You May Also Like:
We understand there are so many things to consider when choosing the right snow boots for you, but we’ve rounded up our favourite men’s snow boots that will have you feeling unstoppable even in the deepest of snowy mountains. From exceptionally durable lace-ups to super light boots, all of these styles will prevent you from getting cold feet.
Mountain Hardware
Mountain Hardware has an extensive range of men's snow boots available in many different styles and lengths. If you're looking for highly insulated boots, they offer water-resistant mucker boots that come with fleece lining. However, if you're after something with excellent grip, they supply heaps of snow boots designed with a thick rubber outsole and a deep tread pattern to provide you with ultimate stability.
L.L. Bean
If you're looking for men's snow boots that are high performing in a range of climates, make sure you check out this collection. These snow boots come with an elaborate lacing system, ensuring no snow or other cold elements will creep inside. Additionally, many of these designs are shearling-lined, offering extra warmth and comfort. These shoes also come in many different colours, promising to go with the rest of your snow apparel.
Wolverine
Wolverine offers a selection of boots that are sleek and high tech. These boots have excellent grip thanks to their extremely durable rubber sole, so that rocky, uneven surfaces will never be an issue. Wolverine also provides boots with a waterproof full-grain leather upper and Thinsulate technology to keep your feet toasty and warm in the iciest temperatures.
Timberland
Be sure to check out their latest collection of men's snow boots, as they offer highly technical yet stylish boots. Also, Timberland cuts their boots from extremely lightweight materials, making them easy to get around in. Many of these boots also come with Primaloft insulation and a seam-sealed construction keeping your feet warm and dry at all times.
Sorel
If you're looking for boots that are the perfect intersection of form and practicality, then look no further, as Sorel has a range suitable for you. Sorel offers everything from lace-ups, hiking boots and moc toe boots, all great for tackling deep snow. Many sorel boots have a full-grain leather upper and a vulcanised rubber shell to help keep you warm and secure all snow season long.
The North Face
These are some of the most innovative boots combatting cold weather, as these designs come with an EVA midsole and a water repellent finish. These waterproof boots also come with superior traction so that you can tackle harsh, uneven terrain. If you're looking for incredibly high performing boots, their latest collection has Thermo Ball installed in them, making them feel extremely lightweight.
Salomon
Salomon has a versatile collection of men's snow boots, catering to every kind of outdoor enthusiast. These men's winter boots are insulated, lightweight, stable and provide excellent traction; what more could you want in a shoe? Their Climasalomon collection is incredibly high tech met with a straightforward, sleek design, guaranteed to go with all your winter wear.
Scarpa
No matter your list of demands for men's snow boots, Scarpa ticks just about every box. Make sure you get your hands on a pair of Scarpa's snow boots, as these designs are incredibly high performing and practical, providing you with a full range of movement while combatting extreme weather. Scarpa creates heaps of boots built with Gore-Tex lining, providing maximum warmth and comfort. Also, many of these styles come with ankle support so that even if you take a fall, you'll feel protected at every turn.
Merrell
These men's snow boots are guaranteed to keep your feet warm through compression proof insulation and a waterproof finish. Merrell boots are also incredibly comfortable, as they come with an EVA midsole and contoured arch support, so it'll feel like you're walking on a cloud with every step you take. Additionally, if you're after something that resembles more of a rain boot that's easy to slip on and off, Merrell offers Jungle Mid Zip boots that come with no laces but still promises to keep snow sealed out.
Columbia
No weather is too cold for Columbia's men's snow boots, as they come with OmniHeat Technology, helping you stay seriously warm in the alpines. These boots also come with a hard rock outer shell so that nothing will make a dent in these babies.