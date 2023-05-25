Yoga Clothing For Men: 10 Brands To Flex Into 2023

Men’s yoga clothing may seem like a farfetched subject to some, because if we’re being honest, traditionally, yoga isn’t the coolest or manliest activity out there. But there are a whole host of benefits you can get from practising yoga, including improved flexibility, posture, strength, sleep quality, focus, cardiovascular health, and reduced stress and anxiety.
These benefits are becoming increasingly important to men and yoga is one of the best ways to get all of them in one swift hit. Plus, yoga is also a great way to meet women… If you’re ready to give yoga a chance – which, frankly, you should – here are a few things you should know before you start.
When it comes to yoga, you need to look out for clothing that’s comfortable, suitable, and flexible.
- Flexibility is a requisite across the board for yoga pants, shorts, and tops so make sure they’re roomy enough for you to pull off your death-defying poses (or just downward dog).
- The general rule for standard yoga is not too tight, not too loose. For hot yoga, however, the rules change. It’s all about skin-tight gear, singlets, and short tights.
- Look for fabrics that are made to be breathable. There are polyester fabrics out there these days that cater to this with their dri-fit technology. Just don’t go with standard polyester as you’ll be sweating bullets and stinking up the yoga studio.
- You’re the yogi so colours are open to personal preference. We suggest you don’t go full Richard Simmons in 2019, though.
If you’re ready to start yoga, or just need a yoga clothing refresh, these are the best men’s yoga clothing brands that’ll take your practice to the next level. Namaste.
Lululemon
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Vancouver, Canada
What we love: The OG brand. Simple design
What we don’t love: Price. It’s a bit punchy
Customer Reviews: “Not only does this shirt fit great, but it is hands down the softest, most comfortable shirt I’ve ever owned! More colors please lululemon!!!”
When it comes to men’s yoga clothing, Lululemon is the brand to have. Originating in Canada, their clothing is specially designed for yoga users. The brand has since evolved to provide a more holistic activewear range, but its collection still includes a great range of men’s yoga clothing that is ultra-stylish and functional.
Alo Yoga
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
What we love: Quality of product. It’s one of the best
What we don’t love: Probably the most expensive for a very basic design
Customer Reviews: “Just exactly as I had dreamed they would be. I don’t usually like linings. These are not restrictive and very comfortable without losing the overall look of super lightweight shorts.”
Much like its name suggests, Alo Yoga is a brand that holds yoga at its heart. They aim to offer men’s yoga clothing that will not restrict the wearer, no matter what they’re doing., whilst providing supreme comfort and a wholly modern look.
Rhone
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Stamford, Connecticut
What we love: Good blokey brand.
What we don’t love: Shipping is a bit slow.
Customer Reviews: “Crazy comfortable. Great weight. And the “odour technology” isn’t a gimmick. That actually works.”
Rhone was originally a small start-up company that has grown into one of the best-respected men’s activewear brands in the business. Known for its high-quality construction and fabrics, Rhone’s clothing performs as well as it looks. Rhone has a dedicated men’s yoga clothing range that has been engineered to enhance stretching and versatility.
Vuori
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Encinitas, California
What we love: Emerging brand
What we don’t love: Only for yoga
Customer Reviews: “Great fit, style and love the color! Another great purchase from Vuori, never disappointed!”
If you’re sick of rocking plain, boring activewear, Vuori might be the brand for you. They offer a range of men’s activewear specially designed for yoga, that is available in a multitude of different colours, patterns, and styles to help you stand out in the yoga studio.
Manduka
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: El Segundo, California
What we love: Well-priced.
What we don’t love: Small range for men.
Customer Reviews: “The material is so smooth and of noticeably high quality! Looks great. Thanks, Manduka!”
Manduka offers one thing and one thing only: yoga gear. This focus on providing the best products specifically designed for yoga has made them one the best brands in the men’s yoga clothing game. All of their gear is designed by yogis to ensure the products are capable of performing to the highest standards.
Nike
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Beaverton, Oregon
What we love: Great design as per always.
What we don’t love: Quality can be hit and miss. Limited range.
Customer Reviews: “Let me start by saying I love this Nike Dri-Fit Yoga Tank! It’s definitely one of those that you have to own to appreciate.”
Nike is a company that needs no introduction; the sportswear brand makes quality products that both look great and perform well. Their years of experience with elite athletes and innate desire to innovate enable them to offer some of the best activewear available. Nike has a great range of yoga clothes for men that all feature Dri-fit technology.
Adidas
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: Bavaria, Germany
Customer Reviews: “Great for the purpose. Soft, comfortable and breathable.”
Sporting giant Adidas has extensive clothing ranges for all manner of disciplines, but you may be surprised to learn that includes yoga. While some items of clothing can be used across multiple sports, several items within the men’s yoga clothing collection offer enhanced sweat-wicking fabrics that are cut in loose and relaxed silhouettes to allow for optimum flexibility; ideal for yoga poses such as a downward dog.
prAna
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Carlsbad, California
Customer Reviews: “After doing yoga for 3 years I finally have real yoga clothing. It makes a difference. They are loose enough for easy movement but tight enough to not drape and be in the way.”
prAna offers sustainably made men’s yoga clothing for those who are environmentally conscious but don’t want to sacrifice style. They use ethically sourced cotton and recycled plastic to craft their garments which are constructed with fair trade certified labour.
Spiritual Gangsta
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
What we love: Big bold designs.
What we don’t love: Limited range.
Customer Reviews: “All good! Great value… first pair of pants from here. Will buy more!”
Founded by Ian Lopatin in Los Angeles, Spiritual Gangster has one mission: to inspire positivity, generosity, kindness and connectedness. With a huge range of men’s high-performance yoga clothing, Spiritual Gangsta is the perfect yoga brand for men wanting to look fashionable when they hit the yoga studio; as Spiritual Gangsta’s yoga clothes are extremely cool with bold colours and graphic prints heavily featured throughout.