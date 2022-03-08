The Best Panerai Watches To Buy & Invest In [2022 Edition]

Officine Panerai makes some of the most recognisable watches on the market today. Not one to cram its dials with over-complicated design flourishes, the Italian watchmaker prefers to take a more minimalist approach to design – instead, relying on its impressive nautical history and a signature design language that’s immediately recognisable.

Panerai was founded in Florence, Italy in 1860 by then-35-year-old Giovanni Panerai. The original shop was located at the iconic Ponte Alle Grazie bridge, but when his grandson Guido took over the business just 30 years later, it was relocated to Piazza San Giovanni, one of the main public squares in the city.

It was Guido who was responsible for developing Panerai’s famous Radiomir luminous material (and subsequent nomenclature) in 1915 and shortly after, Panerai was commissioned to make diver’s watches for the Italian navy. These watches were made in collaboration with Rolex and were huge, coming in at 47mm – a uniquely large watch diameter Panerai still offers today.

These days, Panerai produces a majority of their movements in-house and are well-known for their material innovations, such as their proprietary Carbotech and Fibratech compounds. Their Radiomir and Luminor lumes have since been phased out in favour of Super-LumiNova in recent years, due to their radioactive properties.

Best Panerai Watches FAQs

Are Panerai watches a good investment? Yes. Panerai watches are built to last and are widely considered a good investment. The company only uses high-quality materials and it shows in their products, making them a must-have for watch collectors. Panerai collectors, known as 'Paneristi', are a dedicated bunch – and will pay a hefty premium for particularly special models. How long is Panerai warranty? Panerai watches are guaranteed against manufacturing defects for 24 months starting from the date you purchased it. This does not cover wear and tear or damage by inappropriate handling. How to spot fake Panerai watches? One usual difference between an original and a fake Panerai watch is the GMT hand. On original Panerai watches, the GMT hand reaches the outer edge of the dial, while the counterfeit is much shorter. The steel quality of a real Panerai watch is also shiny and bright compared to the fake ones.

Panerai watches have secured a special place in the world of horology due to their hefty construction, use of innovative materials and their general aesthetic. They’re a true icon. We’ve rounded up some of the best Panerai watches currently available, although making such a shortlist was no easy task…

Panerai Luminor Marina Quaranta

Reference Number: PAM01270

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 40mm

Price: AU$10,200

The Luminor Marina Quaranta is the newest Panerai on the block, and arguably the best starting point for anyone trying to get into the brand. Panerai is known for its large case sizes, but this new model is a rather manageable 40mm: the smallest Luminor Marina in production, in fact. The sizing might be non-traditional but otherwise it’s pure, traditional Panerai: a ‘sandwich dial’ (where the watch’s lume is recessed under the dial, creating a sandwiched appearance); small seconds and a date window at 9 and 3 o’clock respectively, plus that famous Panerai crown guard.

Panerai Luminor Chrono

Reference Number: PAM01110

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$14,400

Watch brands love to make chronograph versions of their popular dive watches, but often it can completely ruin the model’s aesthetic (and even functionality). That’s not the case here with the Luminor Chrono thanks to its elegant execution. Somewhat atypically, its chronograph pushers are mounted on the left-hand side of the case – as not to interfere with the Luminor’s classic crown guard. This chrono really is the best of both worlds. Another unique feature? It’s mounted on a hefty integrated steel bracelet, with a cool link motif that reflects the Luminor’s signature case design.

Panerai Luminor Base Logo

Reference Number: PAM00774

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$7,300

Want a more traditional (read: bigger) case size than the Quaranta but don’t want to break the bank? The Luminor Base Logo represents the entry-level point into the world of Panerai. Up until 2018, it relied on a third-party movement, but three years ago it was gifted the hand-wound P.6000 in-house calibre with a three-day power reserve. You don’t get the ‘sandwich dial’ design common on more expensive models and as a result, the luminous material is painted onto the hands and markers instead – this may be a dealbreaker for some Panerai fanatics. For others, however, a 44m Panerai watch for a smidge over $7,000 is shockingly good value.

Panerai Submersible Goldtech

Reference Number: PAM00974

Case Material: Goldtech

Size: 42mm

Price: AU$39,300

The Submersible name was once preceded by Luminor, but in 2019 it broke out into its own family. It’s still got plenty of Luminor DNA though, like its cushion-shaped case and that crown protector. Interestingly, however, it doesn’t hide an in-house manufactured movement beneath its Goldtech and ceramic black casing, but instead the OP XXXIV.

This movement is made by the Richemont group (Panerai’s parent company) to Panerai’s specifications, so you still get the standard 3-day power reserve. Where the Italian watchmaker has had even more input is with the contrasting coloured materials and very-wearable-by-Panerai-standards 42mm case.

Panerai Radiomir GMT

Reference Number: PAM00945

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 45mm

Price: AU$16,900

This Radiomir GMT rocks a stunning blue dial, chosen to represent the “intensity of the blue of the sky and the sea”. Panerai deliberately chose to make the outer portion of the dial darker than the inner, to help make the markers even more legible. A GMT hand (the one with a more defined arrowhead) shows the time in a second time zone, along with am/pm indication on the sub-dial at 9 o’clock and it’s powered by the company’s P.4001 in-house calibre, which boasts a three-day reserve, along with an indicator for remaining power, viewable through the open caseback. The 45mm case is finished in AISI 316L stainless steel, chosen for its anti-corrosive properties.

Panerai Luminor Due

Reference Number: PAM01042

Case Material: Polished Goldtech

Size: 42mm

Price: AU$29,600

While the Luminor Due continues the Panerai trend of large cases (in this case 42mm) it bucks it by slimming down to just 4.2mm, tiny by Panerai’s proportions. This model is finished in Panerai’s proprietary Goldtech material, which sees 18K gold married together with copper and platinum to both add more intense colour and to help minimise the effects of oxidation. While you can get it with a black dial, we’ve chosen the white-dial model as we feel is better complements the gold colouring, lending itself to more formal occasions.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte

Reference Number: PAM01111

Case Material: Polished Goldtech

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$39,300

Speaking of Goldtech… Like the Luminor Chrono above but think it needs a little more pizazz? The Panerai Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte is the timepiece for you. Blu Notte is Italian for ‘night blue’ and true to form, this watch has a mesmerising, sun-brushed, deep blue dial. It’s quite royal, really. Instead of an integrated steel bracelet, this bad boy comes with a Blu Notte alligator strap for added luxury. This is one classy chrono.

Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel

Reference Number: PAM01356

Case Material: Polished eSteel

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$12,700

At first glance, this Luminor Marina eSteel appears to be a normal Luminor… But appearances can be deceiving. 58.4% (or 89g) of its total weight is constructed from recycled-based materials. The Luminor Marina eSteel’s case and dial, as the name implies, is made from Panerai’s new eSteel, a stainless steel alloy that incorporates recycled materials. On top of that, the watches’ straps are made from recycled PET plastic, a common contributor to ocean pollution. It looks good while being good for the planet, while not compromising on performance, either.

Panerai Luminor Marina Carbotech

Reference Number: PAM01661

Case Material: Carbotech

Size: 44mm

Price: $18,500

Another model here that utilises a proprietary material, this time, Carbotech. Formed by binding together several thin layers of carbon fibre, the resultant product is stronger and lighter than both ceramic and titanium. It also, combined with the blue accents, gives this Luminor Marina a stealthy appearance not many other watches can match. The P.9010 calibre allows for independent hour-hand adjustment – leaving the minute hand stationary – along with a small seconds counter and date window.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Flyback Ceramica

Reference Number: PAM01298

Case Material: Black Ceramic

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$23,100

Ceramic might seem like a strange material to make a watch out of, but it actually makes a lot of sense: it’s light, tough, scratch-resistant and highly biocompatible. It also looks sick, which is exactly how we’d describe the Luminor Chrono Flyback Ceramica. It’s not just a pretty face, either. As the name implies, it’s a flyback chronograph, meaning you don’t have to stop the chronograph function to reset it – it’s capable of timing two things at once. Interestingly, the dial features calibrations for nautical miles, in line with Panerai’s nautical focus. On that note, it also features 100m of water resistance.

Panerai Radiomir GMT Power Reserve

Reference Number: PAM00628

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 45mm

Price: AU$17,200

The Radiomir GMT Power Reserve is very similar to the Radiomir GMT featured at the top of this list. But where the latter model indicates the amount of power reserved in the spring through the open caseback, this Power Reserve model shows it on the dial instead. Otherwise, they’re virtually the same watch. The movement is changed to the P.4002 (instead of the P.4001) although unsurprisingly it’s derived from its sibling and still manages to be one of Panerai’s thinnest at 4.8mm. And of course, we had to choose the iconic black and beige colour finish, there’s nothing better.

Panerai Chrono Luna Rossa

Reference Number: PAM01303

Case Material: AISI 316L Polished Steel

Size: 44mm

Price: AU$13,500

Luna Rossa is one of the world’s top sailboat racing syndicates. The Italian team has won prestigious events such as the Louis Vuitton and Prada Cups, and even challenged Team New Zealand for the 36th America’s Cup last year. Panerai has been their official timekeeper for years, and this chrono reflects their close ongoing partnership. The rubber-backed textile strap – which features the iconic Luna Rossa stripe – is both practical, stylish and a sign to watch spotters that you’re a man of elevated tastes. Hoist the mainsail!

Panerai Submersible Chrono

Reference Number: PAM00615

Case Material: Titanium

Size: 47mm

Price: AU$24,700

There’s no ignoring the fact that this Submersible Chrono is huge at 47mm, but Panerai has countered the sheer size by opting for a titanium build to keep it as light as possible. Its design can be traced back to the Radiomir Panerai produced for the Egyptian Navy in 1956 (although that model was a gargantuan 60mm). Like the Luminor Luna Rossa, this Submersible uses the P.9100, which has its chronograph function activated by way of two grippy pushers on the left-hand side.

