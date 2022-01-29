Best Smartphone 2022: 7 Best Smartphones To Buy Right Now

One of the toughest decisions we face today is deciding which is the best smartphone to buy. With technologies coming on leaps and bounds and a number of smartphone manufacturers offering similar devices, it can be easy to become confused and unsure.

We’ve therefore tried to take a lot of the guesswork out of your next smartphone purchase decision by rounding up what we consider to be the best smartphones available right now. Ultimately, there are two main paths to take: you either go for an Apple iPhone and invest in Apple’s ecosystem or choose an Android smartphone, which opens up a whole realm of possibilities when it comes to the manufacturer.

Samsung is easily one of the heavyweights in the Android arena, and Google has to be commended for its incredible Pixel smartphone. You also have other brands such as OnePlus and Sony, along with the more budget-friendly options from Xiaomi and Oppo.

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of some of those brands before, we’re about to explain all. These are the best smartphones to buy in 2022.

