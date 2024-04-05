Donald Glover’s Best Watches From ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’

The Prime Video remake of the classic Mr and Mrs Smith film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit our screens earlier this year, and whilst fans were enamoured by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s stellar return to the story, watch fans were paying close attention Childish Gambino’s classy wrist game.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph

Kicking things off with, arguably, the most exclusive piece within Donald Glover’s enviable watch collection, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Glover’s specific iteration is the 41mm self-winding chrono; it’s a boutique exclusive, which, if you’re in the market for a $50,000 AUD watch, could mean you’re on a waiting list for close to a decade… but if you ask us, it’s worth the wait.

Rolex’s iconic Submariner series is a modern classic, and without a doubt, one of the main reasons behind the ridiculous waiting times that watch enthusiasts have had to endure in recent years.

Donald Glover has opted for the classic black dial with black ceramic bezel; it’s certainly more of a sporty number compared to some of the other pieces that he wears throughout the series, and if we’re being honest, the easiest one for watch fans to get their hands on. You’ll see what we mean as the list goes on…

Patek Philippe Nautilus

Here, Donald Glover’s rocking the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-010; it’s a distinctive piece, thanks to its unique, almost retro dial shape, reminiscent of a ship’s porthole (hence the name). Some watch fans absolutely love it… others not so much.

Glover’s piece oozes class and sophistication; and since Patek announced it would discontinue the Nautilus after a 10-year run, it’s become something of a collector’s item for those in the know.

Rolex GMT-Master Pepsi

The first of the Swiss luxury watchmakers’ iconic two-toned selection seen in Mr and Mrs Smith, the Rolex GMT-Master Pepsi is a mainstay of the brand’s revered collection. First released in 1955, the GMT-Master will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, and whilst it may have come a long way since then, Rolex has staunchly maintained the piece’s close connection to the skies.

Glover’s piece here is spotted with an unusual brown leather strap, which is something of a departure from the rest of the sporty watches seen throughout the series… Goes with the bloodstained turtleneck, I guess.

Rolex Daytona Steel Bezel

Good luck if you like this next one; the Rolex Daytona Steel is one of the hardest releases for watch enthusiasts to source, and after the Swiss watchmakers discontinued this model back in 2016, you’ll only be able to find this one of the secondary markets.

At first, the Daytona that Donald Glover is wearing wasn’t very popular, but this luxury sports watch quickly became a sought-after piece after Rolex reportedly limited production to keep demand high.

A classic look for a classic gent, Donald Glover’s Rolex Datejust is likely a 41mm diameter, incorporating stainless steel and white gold; it’s another classy look in the Prime Video series and a monochromatic dream.

Complete with the Swiss luxury watchmakers’ fluted bezel, which was a cool feature from the Maison, and served the functional purpose of screwing the bezel onto the case – now it’s one of Rolex’s signature aesthetics.