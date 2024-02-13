Trainer Exposes The 4 Biggest Mistakes Men Make When Trying To Lose Fat

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. Far too rarely, however, do we hone in on some of the biggest fat loss blunders that men make on their journey to getting shredded…

Lucky for us, top-tier trainer and fitness influencer @GainsByPat has pinpointed the four main mistakes that men commit on the long and often weary road to getting lean. Drawn from his years of experience carving his own enviable body but also helping his countless clients, his video underscores the challenges more often faced by men but, naturally, can apply to people of any gender.

WATCH: @GainsByPat Breaks It Down

First and foremost, men fall prey to the allure of rapid progress; I think we can all relate to the desire of wanting weight loss to be “short and sharp”. Initial success in weight loss, spurred by dietary adjustments, can lead to a valid but sometimes premature sense of accomplishment. This complacency then stunts further efforts, leading individuals back to their old, counterproductive habits before they know it. Pat cautions against easing off too soon.

Another critical but easily made mistake is the reluctance to meaningfully evolve eating habits. Many men continue consuming food as if they were still teenagers — indulging in fast food, sweets, calorie-dense snacks, and sodas — with too little attention given to vegetables, fruits, and protein. Pat advises moderation and the incorporation of healthier options to replace the “fun stuff,” underscoring the need for long-overdue dietary maturity.

Third, the absence of consistent strength training in men’s fitness regimes stands out as a significant and all too common oversight. While many stay active through sports or other hobbies, integrating structured strength training sessions — at least three times a week, he adds — could dramatically increase and speed up their results.

Lastly, he calls out the all too prevalent “bro split”, where different muscle groups are isolated on separate days in the gym. This approach, though incredibly popular and championed by many old-school bodybuilders, is not as effective as full-body workout strategies like push-pull-legs or upper-lower splits.

If you’re struggling for inspiration on this last point, take a leaf out of Bruce Lee’s book; we wrote an article on his now-legendary full-body workout last year. Here’s the full breakdown:

Squats : 3 sets x 10 reps x 95 pounds (c. 45 kilograms)

: 3 sets x 10 reps x 95 pounds (c. 45 kilograms) French Press : 4 sets x 6 reps x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms)

: 4 sets x 6 reps x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms) Incline Curl : 4 sets x 6 reps x 35 pounds (c. 16 kilograms)

: 4 sets x 6 reps x 35 pounds (c. 16 kilograms) Push – Ups : 3 sets x 10 reps x 70-80 pounds (c. 30-35 kilograms)

– : 3 sets x 10 reps x 70-80 pounds (c. 30-35 kilograms) Two Hand Curl : 3 sets x 8 reps x 70-80 pounds (c. 30-35 kilograms)

: 3 sets x 8 reps x 70-80 pounds (c. 30-35 kilograms) Triceps Stretch : 3 sets x 6-8 reps x 3 pounds (c. 1.5 kilograms)

: 3 sets x 6-8 reps x 3 pounds (c. 1.5 kilograms) Dumbbell Circle : 4 sets x infinite reps x 16 pounds (c. 7 kilograms)

: 4 sets x infinite reps x 16 pounds (c. 7 kilograms) Reverse Curl : 4 sets x 6 reps x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms)

: 4 sets x 6 reps x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms) Wrist Curl 1 : 4 sets x until failure x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms)

: 4 sets x until failure x 64 pounds (c. 30 kilograms) Wrist Curl 2: 4 sets x until failure x 10 pounds (c. 5 kilograms)

With Pat’s PT expertise — in combination with bruce Lee’s legendary wisdom — you really have no excuses when it comes to cutting those extra pounds. Good luck, my dudes!