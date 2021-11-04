Clothing

The Best Black Friday 2021 Men’s Clothing Sales

It is, once again, almost that time of year when shopaholics rejoice for they can shop for everything and anything at heavily discounted prices. Yes, it’s almost Black Friday. A day that is renowned in the US, as well as other parts of the world like Canada, the UK, and Australia, for being the one day a year when stores have seriously massive sales and epic deals on all of their products, and you’re guaranteed to snap up a bargain.

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with Black Friday deals, you can score some seriously fine clothing for minimal prices. Or if you’ve had your eye on some exorbitant electronics, you’ll be able to attain them without breaking the bank. Plus, Black Friday is one of the best days to complete all or most of your holiday shopping, as you can get quality Christmas gifts, notorious for being rather expensive, for much less.

This Black Friday guide will lead you to the best Black Friday deals for men’s clothing. Whether you’re wanting to get yourself some new clothes or perhaps give someone men’s clothes as a gift this holiday season, the brands featured below produce the finest men’s clothes and usually have extremely good Black Friday deals. As most brands haven’t announced their official sales yet, bookmark this page, as we’ll constantly update it as each brand’s Black Friday 2021 promotions are announced.

Table of contents

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday always takes place on the last Friday in November, the day after American Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will commence on the 26th of November.

What is Black Friday?

As Black Friday marks the end of the last major holiday before Christmas, it became known in the US as the beginning of retail’s most profitable season. Many US retailers and brands decided to capitalise on this and began celebrating annually by offering huge sales and discounts on their products. Today, most retailers and stores are expected to offer great deals & bargains on Black Friday, not only in America, but in many other countries around the world.

Are some brands offering early Black Friday deals?

It’s become quite common for brands and stores to offer early Black Friday deals. As most brands and stores haven’t announced their Black Friday deals just yet, we can only guess which ones will offer earlier deals. So far, in terms of men’s clothing, Todd Snyder has confirmed early Black Friday deals for this year which will start November 21.

Black Friday FAQS

Why is it called Black Friday?

The phrase 'Black Friday' became popular in the 1980s and originally referred to retailers operating at a loss from January to November but then becoming extremely profitable from the day after Thanksgiving as people would start shopping for the holiday season. The reason it was called 'Black' Friday is it was common for accountants to mark negative amounts in red ink and positive amounts in black ink.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday refers to the first Monday after US Thanksgiving and takes place on the 29th of November this year.

As Black Friday deals were traditionally only available in-store, in 2005, 'Cyber Monday' was created as the online equivalent. However, obviously, as shopping online has become more common over the years, Black Friday sales began to take place online as well as in-store.

Cyber Monday still exists though, and it's not uncommon for stores to run one big sale from Black Friday all the way through to Cyber Monday. Some stores even offer bigger discounts on Cyber Monday but be warned: this is because most of their stock has been depleted by Black Friday sales.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

The first thing you should do is set a strict budget for yourself. Decide whether you're shopping for just yourself or if you want to snag some cheap gifts for the upcoming holiday season, and accordingly give yourself a firm but fair budget of how much you can spend during Black Friday.

The second is to have a look at online retailers before Black Friday and pick out items you're interested in or that you'd like to buy. Then bookmark those pages so you can easily and quickly find them again when Black Friday deals start. We also recommend bookmarking this page and checking it regularly as we'll be updating the page with each brand's Black Friday deals ahead of Black Friday.

These are the best men’s clothing brands to shop from on Black Friday as they all produce stylish, high-quality garments and are running incredible Black Friday deals; meaning you can stock up your wardrobe, for next to nothing.

Todd Snyder

Iowa native Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.

We are happy to reveal Todd Snyder's Black Friday deals for 2021; so put these dates in your calendars! Todd Snyder will be starting his Black Friday sale a little early this year; from the 21st of November, 5 days earlier than Black Friday, right up until the night before Cyber Monday, everything will be 25% off. Then on Cyber Monday, Todd Snyder will offer 30% off everything; although you may find by then a lot of products will be out of stock or not available in your size.
Everlane

Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.

Everlane is still rather new to Black Friday deals, as they only had their first-ever Black Friday sale last year. The brand had 40% off sitewide from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday in 2020, so here's hoping for a similar deal this year.
Outerknown

World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that's created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.

Outerknown offered 20% off sitewide from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in 2020, so a similar sale should occur this year.
Hugo Boss

German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Founded in 1924, the brand places value on quality, fit, innovation, and sustainability, and is one of the leading premium fashion & lifestyle brands globally.

Hugo Boss started their Black Friday sales a few days earlier than Black Friday last year and had 30% off sitewide until the end of Cyber Monday, so keep an eye out for Hugo Boss to have Black Friday deals earlier than Black Friday again this year.
Bonobos

Bonobos was launched because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn't find men's pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping.

They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos' pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. Bonobos then expanded into producing awesome shirts, suits, swimwear; you name a piece of men’s clothing, they do it!

Bonobos had 30% off sitewide as its Black Friday sale and then offered 40% off sitewide on Cyber Monday in 2020. Here's hoping for similar deals in 2021.
Rhone

Rhone is committed to those who are committed to bettering themselves. The premium brand makes clothing that prioritises fit, form, and function. Renowned globally, Rhone creates pieces that allow the wearer to perform at their very best.

Rhone started their Black Friday sales extremely early last year (13 days before Black Friday to be exact) and offered 30% off sitewide for just over two weeks before ending the sale after Cyber Monday. We'll keep you posted on whether Rhone has an early Black Friday sale this year too.
Reiss

Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear, and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality, and value.

Reiss offered 30% off full-priced items during Black Friday 2020, so hopefully, they'll do it again this year!
Huckberry

Huckberry, launched in 2011, actively works with the best-emerging brands from around the world to bring their customers an edited and exclusive selection of the best men’s gear. This includes clothing, footwear, homewares, and outdoor gear.

Huckberry, home to some of our favourite men’s clothing brands, such as Flint & Tinder, Relwen, and Wellen, offered up to 25% off select sweaters and sweatshirts, up to 50% off select tees and button-downs, up to 50% off select outerwear styles, and up to 40% off select polo shirts from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in 2020.

AllSaints

Premium British fashion retailer, AllSaints began its journey in 1994, as a wholesale menswear brand selling to high-end retailers like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, but eventually opened its own store in London in 1997. Now, AllSaints is a globally renowned brand best known for its iconic biker jackets.

AllSaints offered 30% off full-priced items last year; an offer that started 11 days earlier than Black Friday and ran up until the end of Cyber Monday 2020. We'll keep you posted on AllSaint's 2021 Black Friday offers.
Ministry of Supply

You don't typically think of 'science' when you're clothes shopping and yet, science drives everything Ministry of Supply does. They use science and engineering techniques to create garments that are comfortable, breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, are easy to care for, and will give you a full range of motion. Oh, and their products are effortlessly stylish.

Ministry of Supply had 25% off everything from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday last year, so they should have a similar deal this year.
Saturdays NYC

Launched in 2009, on a quiet cobblestoned street in SoHo, Saturdays NYC has since expanded into an international lifestyle brand that's synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, a minimalist ethos, and classic style. They have a tremendous amount of stylish t-shirts, pants, outerwear, sweaters, shorts, swimwear, and loungewear, all made from premium materials.

Saturdays NYC had 25% off sitewide for ‘friends and family’ during Black Friday which continued through to Cyber Monday last year; which is really just members. It’s free and easy to become a Saturdays NYC member; you just sign up with an email address and create a password. In case they do the same this year, we recommend setting up an account before Black Friday 2021 to save you time from missing out on the brand's best Black Friday deals!
Mango

Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics.

Mango had 50% off selected items last year during Black Friday, but don’t think that wasn’t a good deal as most items were included in the sale. We'll let you know as soon as Mango releases its Black Friday deals for this year.
Paul Smith

Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.

Last year, Paul Smith offered 20% off sitewide for Black Friday, so here's hoping for a similar sale from the British retailer.
AETHER

Founded in 2009, AETHER was founded by city dwellers with a passion for the outdoors. The brand was born out of the desire for a men’s collection that looked at home in the city but was built to withstand the outdoors. Today, AETHER is a complete lifestyle collection for urban-dwelling, design-focused, well-travelled men and women.

AETHER offered 25% off their range last year from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday and will hopefully have a similar deal in 2021.
Suitsupply

Suitsupply has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2000. A Dutch company, Suitsupply takes an alternative perspective on the production of men’s clothing and accessories. Their vertical integration means you can have high-quality Italian fabrics at a reasonable off-the-rack price point.

Suitsupply did Black Friday slightly differently than other online retailers last year. As the brand doesn’t typically do sales (like ever) they set up an online ‘outlet’ which was filled with heavily discounted Suitsupply products. The only catch was that you needed a code to gain access to the site (last year it was: 2020). The outlet site is currently down, so we’re not sure if Suitsupply's Black Friday sale will work the same way this year, but we’ll be the first to let you know… and to give you that special access code, if so!
Frescobol Carioca

Launched in 2013, the intention behind Frescobol Carioca was to spread the spirit of Brazil around the globe. Their collections are inspired by Brazil's rich cultural and aesthetic diversity, such as the mosaic sidewalks of Rio's beaches or the hypnotic rhythms of Bossa Nova... The result is well-made clothes and accessories that just ooze an exuberant vitality.

Frescobol Carioca had 30% off across all of their collections last year during Black Friday through to the end of Cyber Monday and should have a similar sale this year.
J. Crew

J. Crew believes in 'looking a million bucks, not spending it' which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you'll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.

J. Crew had 50% off your entire purchase and an additional 60% off all sale styles as Black Friday deals last year. Fingers crossed they do the same deals again in 2021!

Banana Republic

Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. They pride themselves on sourcing the finest materials and fabric innovations to infuse style with substance; meaning when you buy a Banana Republic garment, you can be sure it'll last.

Another brand that offered early Black Friday deals last year was Banana Republic; they offered 50% off sitewide, which started 8 days before Black Friday, and ran up until the end of Cyber Monday. We'll keep you posted on Banana Republic's 2021 Black Friday offers.
Ted Baker

The British tailoring brand with a twist is luxury brand Ted Baker. Founded in 1988, Ted Baker has had a very clear, unswerving, focus on quality and attention to detail since its inception.

Ted Baker had up to 50% off all their apparel and accessories in 2020, with the sale starting just over a week earlier than Black Friday. Hopefully, the British brand will have a similar deal this year.
