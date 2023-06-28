Best Bondi Pubs | Tried & Tested By Our Editors

Written by Max Langridge

Bondi isn’t just the natural landing post for backpackers and those who want to “find themselves”, and can’t be bothered moving to Byron Bay. Bondi is, in fact, the perfect beachside suburb for a spot of drinking, and is home to its fair share of pubs.

Sure, you might be more inclined to visit a bar to enjoy a cocktail or wine whilst overlooking the ocean, but these Bondi pubs offer atmosphere, a great selection of food and drink and the perfect informal setting to catch up with mates or perhaps even take someone on a date.

The Royal Bondi

238 Bondi Road, Bondi, 2026

This Merivale-owned Bondi pub takes the heritage vibes you’d expect from your local watering hole but gives it a decidedly Bondi twist. Think DJs on Sunday afternoons to provide a soundtrack to your Sunday session, but in a building that has been serving drinks to locals since 1907.

Whilst The Royal Bondi pub now serves a selection of cocktails, the front bar is still very much a spot where locals will feel comfortable. Tradie-favourite beers such as Furphy and Hahn Super Dry are available on tap, and there’s even a vending machine dispensing tinned brews from nearby Young Henry’s brewery in Newtown.

Other classic pub must-haves are taken care of, such as pool tables and jukeboxes, making The Royal the perfect Bondi pub to head to any day of the week. Just remember, due to The Royal’s central, corner location, parking isn’t the easiest to find. So if you can walk there, it’s highly recommended.

Beach Road Hotel

71 Beach Road, Bondi Beach, 2026

One of the most famous and most-visited pubs in Bondi is Beach Road Hotel. A large venue, Beach Road Hotel offers locals and visitors alike a number of different spots to sink a beer or savour a glass of wine. Whether it’s the large main bar area on the ground floor, the sun-drenched courtyard out the back, an upstairs bar where you’ll find some live music or a smaller, back bar on the upper level for more intimtate drinking and dining.

Wherever you manage to find a table, it’s standard pub fare when it comes to both drinks and food. A huge selection of beer is available on tap to keep even the fussiest craft beer drinker happy, while the kitchen churns out pub favourites such as burgers, steaks and pasta. Be sure to check the pub’s website for the latest live music bookings (it’s usually DJs).

If you’re new to Bondi and want to know the best place to grab and a drink and soak up the local atmosphere, Beach Road Hotel is the place to be.

Hotel Ravesis

118 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach, 2026

Hotel Ravesis is one of the most iconic buildings in the whole of Bondi. Built in 1914 but undergoing a major renovation in the lead up to its 2016 reopening, Ravesis is now unmistakably inspired by the Art Deco of Miami. You’ll want to ensure you nab a table on the upstairs balcony to enjoy one of the best views from any Bondi pub, although the downstairs main bar is still a perfect spot to enjoy a couple of afternoon or weekend beers.

Owing to its coastal location, Ravesis’ food menu draws inspiration from the Mediterranean, with seafood being the main draw. This also makes Ravesis the perfect Bondi pub to host all manner of events. And, if you really want to take in the full experience, you can book one of the upstairs rooms for an overnight stay.

Charing Cross Hotel

81 Carrington Road, Waverly, 2024

Not quite in Bondi itself but just a stone’s throw away in neighbouring Bronte, Charing Cross Hotel is a pub that is certainly worth the short journey. Steeped in history and with a huge selection of beers and wines on offer to all who step through the doors, combined with a cocktail lounge, beer garden and even TAB facilities, there’s no reason not to visit.

Hotel Bondi

Sunday roasts, sports on TV and even some accomodation upstairs complete the appeal of this much-loved Bondi pub.

178 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach, 2026

Situated literally metres from the beach, Hotel Bondi is the epitome of beachside pub beers. With a laidback atmosphere you’ll notice as soon as you step inside, this Bondi pub is one that should go to the top of your to-do list. Hotel Bondi offers customers a generous beer garden overlooking the beach, a great selection of beers on tap and if you fancy something a little bit extra, you can head on through to the Curlewis bar for cocktails. If you find you’ve had one too many to get home, there are a number of decadent rooms upstairs for you to spend the night.

North Bondi RSL

While technically not a pub, The North Bondi RSL (Returned and Services League) is a local institution located on Ramsgate Avenue. It offers stunning beach views toward South Bondi and a relaxed atmosphere. The RSL has a bar area where you can enjoy a drink and a bistro that serves quality meals. It also hosts various events and live entertainment. Yes, you can even win a meat tray.