Bradley Cooper Will Run For Vice President In 2024

Bradley Cooper – the Oscar-nominated actor best known for his roles in The Hangover, American Sniper, Nightmare Alley and Silver Linings Playbook – has, according to Howard Stern, agreed to run for Vice President in 2024.

Howard Stern, notable radio and television personality and comedian, announced just days ago on his radio show, The Howard Stern Show, that he was seriously considering running for president in 2024.

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade – a landmark 1973 ruling which had legalised abortion across the country – Stern recalled a conversation he had off-air with his co-host Robin Quivers. “I said to Robin, and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now.”

Stern went on to say that he wasn’t “f*cking around” and that “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Now on the latest episode of his show, Stern has announced that iconic actor and nine-time Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper has agreed to be Stern’s running mate; meaning that if Stern does run in 2024 and is then elected President of the United States, Cooper would become the Vice President.

Howard Stern discusses getting Bradley Cooper to be his running mate.

Stern teased listeners by initially saying, “I have some exciting news I’d like to share with you. Early this morning, I was texting back and forth with someone [about my candidacy]. This person texted me and said, ‘I want to congratulate you’ and ‘You have my vote.’”

Still keeping listeners on their toes, Stern said, “[It was a] very lovely conversation and I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done.’”

Then Stern revealed who he had been texting. “This guy is going to bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe. My vice president… Bradley Cooper.”

Potentially, these guys could be the Vice President and President in 2024… Image Credit: (L) Getty Images (R) NBC.

Quivers voiced what we’re all now thinking and said, “What? Get out of here! He said he wants to be vice president? Does he know what he’s saying yes to?”

If Cooper does run for vice presidency as Stern’s running mate in 2024, they won’t be the first celebrities to transition into politics though.

Just to name a few, veteran actor Clint Eastwood became a Mayor in the late 1980s, Ronald Reagan was an actor before he became the 40th President of the United States, actor and retired bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger became the 38th Governor of California and, most infamously, the 45th US President, Donald Trump was a media personality prior to his political career.

Only time will tell whether Stern and Cooper do actually run in 2024 but to be completely honest: if they do (and somehow get elected), it won’t be the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the States; not by a long shot.