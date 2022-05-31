Bradley Cooper Is Almost Unrecognisable In His Latest Movie

Bradley Cooper, the actor best known for his roles in The Hangover, Nightmare Alley and American Sniper, is undeniably one good looking dude. He was crowned Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2011 and I mean, just look at him. Gorgeous.

However, the first images from Netflix’s upcoming biopic Maestro show Cooper in a way we’ve never seen him before. The nine-time Oscar-nominee actor has been completely transformed with the help of prosthetics and make-up to look like Leonard Bernstein – who Cooper’s playing in Maestro.

Yes, the above image is of Bradley Cooper. Image Credit: Netflix

Bernstein was a legendary musician and Broadway composer and Maestro will chronicle his impressive thirty-year-long career as well as his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre – who will be played by Carey Mulligan.

Considering the film will span thirty years – and just by looking at the images of the film that Netflix recently released – Cooper is clearly playing Bernstein as both a young and older man.

The images of Cooper and Mulligan as Bernstein and Montealegre, show Cooper as he usually looks but the images of Cooper as an older Bernstein are simply incredible.

Mulligan and Cooper as a young Montealegre and Bernstein. Image Credit: Netflix

Rumours have already started buzzing about whether Cooper will be nominated for Best Actor once again at the Oscars but we just hope the makeup department that worked on Maestro is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling – seriously, just look at how unrecognisable Cooper is as Bernstein!

Cooper is not only starring in Maestro but is also directing the film, which he co-wrote with Josh Singer – the Oscar-winning screenwriter who gave us Spotlight.

Producers of the film are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and, again, Cooper.

Production started just a few months ago, meaning Maestro should be released in 2023 – and we can’t wait.