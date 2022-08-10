Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul’s Creator Has Bad News For Fans

Vince Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad and co-created Better Call Saul, has revealed that he has no intention of making more shows or films that exist in the Breaking Bad universe.

Breaking Bad is arguably the best television series of all time. And its spinoff series Better Call Saul is just as good. But all good things must eventually come to an end – Better Call Saul’s last episode ever airs in just a few days on August 15th.

Naturally, we can’t wait to see the conclusion and hope it lives up to the satisfying finale Breaking Bad gave fans back in 2013. Although, Better Call Saul’s finale – called Saul Gone – may be the end of the Breaking Bad universe forever.

Vince Gilligan, the mastermind behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, recently sat down with Variety. And he was asked about the future and whether more spinoffs are in the works. Sadly, Gilligan did not give an answer that fans will want to hear.

“We really don’t have any plans to go forward from here. I suppose you should never say never, but we have no intention right now of extending this world. As much as I’d like to selfishly, we’re really not thinking along those lines.” Vince Gilligan

This is a very different tune to the one Giancarlo Esposito was singing back in June of this year. The actor who played Gus Fring in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul told James Corden that he believed (and hoped) a spinoff series focusing on Gus was in the works.

We also feel like lying down knowing the Breaking Bad universe is ending for good in a few days. Image Credit: AMC

But Gilligan says this isn’t the case and that both he and Peter Gould – who co-created Better Call Saul with Gilligan – were both wanting to move on from the Breaking Bad universe.

“I think Peter’s ready to go off and do new things and I’m ready to do new things as well.” Vince Gilligan

However, Gilligan did say that he thinks Better Call Saul’s ending is enjoyable and hopes fans of the Breaking Bad universe will feel contented by it.

“… I think the ending is, to me, very satisfying. It was hard-earned, but it was well-earned. And I hope people will agree when they see it. But it feels like the proper and fitting ending, keeping in mind all that has come before. And I hope folks see it that way as well.” Vince Gilligan

At least we don’t have too much longer to go before we find out how the Breaking Bad universe comes to an end. Although, Gilligan did say “never say never” so we’re staying optimistic – hopefully, another Breaking Bad spinoff will grace our screens one day.