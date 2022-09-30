Breitling & Watches Of Switzerland Unveil ‘Australia Only’ Special Edition Watch

The iconic Swiss watchmaker and the esteemed watch purveyor are celebrating the latter’s 25th anniversary with a super-stylish Australian limited edition.

2022 marks 25 years since Australia’s most respected luxury watch retailer opened its doors, meaning 25 years since they have been in partnership with Breitling. In celebration of this wonderful journey, the two have collaborated on an incredibly exciting limited release – the Breitling Super Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 “25th Anniversary” (ref. AB01365A1Q1S1).

A super-stylish take on the new Super Chronomat, it boasts a lustrous bronze case with a matching dark bronze dial (a first-of-a-kind). The watch’s sapphire crystal caseback is adorned with a ‘25 Years of Extraordinary’ graphic, while the caseback flange features Watches of Switzerland branding and a ‘One of 100’ mark – reminding you of how rare this watch is.

There are few things that get watch lovers more fired up about than regional limited editions – but due to Australia’s relatively small market, we normally get looked over for these sorts of things. That’s why this Watches of Switzerland x Breitling piece is especially exciting – it’s a real rarity in every sense of the word.

A closer look at the Breitling Super Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 “25th Anniversary” and its unique caseback, which shows off its impressive Breitling B01 movement.

The Breitling Chronomat is one of the Swiss brand’s most storied models: a classically brilliant chronograph that established Breitling as one of the world’s most important names in high-performance, high-end timepieces. The Super Chronomat specifically pays homage to the 1983 ‘Frecce Tricolori’, originally made for the eponymous aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force.

Famous for the raised ‘rider tabs’ on its bezel and its onion-shaped crown, this re-introduction of the Chronomat not only redefined the modern pilot’s watch but also signified the comeback of mechanical Swiss timepieces after quartz watches had dominated the market throughout the 1970s.

The 2022 model takes that 80s icon and brings 21st-century innovations to the table. Its COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 provides about 70 hours of power reserve and it’s water-resistant up to 200m. Versatile and robust, it’s the perfect watch for the sporty Australian watch aficionado.

Enhancing its sporty credentials, the Breitling Super Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 “25th Anniversary” comes mounted on an ultra-comfy brown ‘Rouleaux’-inspired rubber strap – another nice touch. All in all, this is one Breitling that won’t be mistaken for any other; it’s the perfect limited edition for Australia.

Breitling CEO Georges Kern met with Watches of Switzerland owners Sam, Eric and Eduard van der Griend in Zurich to celebrate this significant moment and to discuss the piece – an ever-present reminder of this significant milestone. This candid and entertaining interview will be available at watchswiss.com from October 20th.

Brown and supple like a good pair of R.M. Williams boots.

Reportedly, Kern was almost jealous that Australia was getting such a handsome limited edition, gushing that “this is a phenomenal piece…absolutely unique.”

“It is an extraordinary moment to be achieving another milestone at Watches of Switzerland with our 25-year anniversary, ” Sam van der Griend, Managing Director of Watches of Switzerland Australia says.

“Our family is very proud of what the business has become, and for the contributions made to it by our staff and long-standing partners such as Breitling. What better way to celebrate this moment than to create something so rare and extraordinary together? No doubt the next 25 years will be just as extraordinary.”

Find out more about the Breitling Super Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 “25th Anniversary” at Watches of Switzerland’s online boutique here. Limited to only 100 pieces and retailing for AU$12,990, you can bet your bottom dollar these will be snapped up quickly, so get in there.