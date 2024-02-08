Brutal Leaked Aiport Video Reveals Why Your Luggage Is Getting Destroyed

While it’s easy to blame the airline, a recently leaked video proves that the damage done to your luggage is far more likely to be the result of brutal treatment behind the scenes at your local airport…

We’ve long been on the lookout for some of the travel industry’s bests and worsts. Take this business class layout with “coffin seats” or this first-class meal choice as prime examples. This week, however, we’ve uncovered a video that may be the most brutal thing we’ve ever seen in the world of baggage…

The video, shared by Skiplagged, shows a series of bags moving along a converter belt before being absolutely smashed into by a large machine designed to move them onto a parallel belt, presumably headed for a different destination.

While many people notice that their bags emerge at their destination’s luggage carousel looking a little worse for wear, the blame for this is all too often laid at the door of baggage handlers or airline staff. This video shows that, rather than being a result of human error, this savagery is actually by design, a result of the robotic machines that are substituted in for flesh-and-blood handlers.

Take a look at the somewhat heartbreaking video below…

How To Avoid Lost Luggage

While we can’t make these airport machines any less brutal, we can help you avoid losing your luggage altogether; here’s a snippet from a previous article of ours that might take some of the strain off your next trip…

Here’s how you can avoid becoming a victim of lost luggage: the most crucial step is to ensure that your luggage is free from old baggage stickers. Before your next flight, thoroughly inspect your suitcase, including the handles and sides, and peel off any stickers from previous journeys. It’s a simple but effective way to prevent confusion during the sorting process.

One commenter summarised the sentiments of many:

People don’t remove old stickers and tags? I thought this was common sense… @ARnyc

The next thing is to always double-check your newly applied stickers: When you check in your luggage, review the baggage tag that the airline attaches to your suitcase. Ensure that it displays the correct destination and flight information for your current journey. If you notice any errors, inform the airline staff immediately.

Finally, to minimize the impact of lost luggage, always carry essential items like medications, travel documents, and valuables in your carry-on bag. This way, even if your checked luggage goes astray, you’ll have the essentials to tide you over until it’s located.

We hope you can save yourself a sticky situation with this surprisingly simple tip from a baggage insider…