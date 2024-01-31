Bulgari Unveils Ancient Roman-Inspired Timepiece At LVMH Watch Week

Almost 50 years since Italian luxury fashion brand Bulgari released one of its most iconic pieces, the Roman jeweller has once again reimagined a modern classic, launching two of its latest iterations at the LVMH Watch Week.

In the world of watches, Bulgari has established itself as a prestigious name renowned for its innovation, design, and craftsmanship. The Italian powerhouse initially started as a jewellery shop, gaining international acclaim for its blend of Greek and Roman influences with world-renowned Italian craft.

In the 1970s, the world of haute horology took a different shape; traditional norms were being challenged with an increasing preference for sleeker, more refined style. During this time, Bulgari, often stylised BVLGARI, was making waves of its own with the launch of, arguably, its most iconic watches ever made: The Bulgari Bulgari.

“The greatest challenge is to give shape to an emotion especially when that emotion is measured in time.” Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari

The market was saturated with the influx of mass-produced quartz mechanisms, but the Bulgari Bulgari stood as the pinnacle of Italian luxury that transcended geographical boundaries and attracted clientele and watch afficianados from around the world… 50 years later, it’s doing it again.

First introduced by Gianni Bulgari and the legendary designer Gerald Genta, the Bulgari Bulgari was symbolic of the Roman Maison’s commitment to opulence and design, intricately weaving luxurious gold detailing – inspired by ancient Roman coins – into the very fabric of its pieces.

Presented in a 38mm dial, the Swiss-made Bulgari Bulgari exudes luxury with 18kt yellow gold and is engraved with the unmistakable double logo around the case. At first glance, it’s a knockout piece, reflective of the Roman Maison’s dedication to producing premium timepieces.

The Bulgari Bulgari is available now online for around $21,600 AUD.