Bulgari Presents The Thinnest Watch Ever Made At Watches And Wonders

Although Bulgari, didn’t officially pitch up at Watches & Wonders this year, it certainly didn’t stop the Italian luxury jewellers from making a record-breaking announcement of their own in Geneva.

Famed the world over for beautifully crafted, intricately assembled pieces of haute horologie, Bulgari has continued to make a name for itself, producing some of the most unique tourbillons ever made. From the release of the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon some 10 years ago to today’s Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, the Roman brand has consistently broken its own records (eight to be exact) for producing the world’s thinnest wristwatches.

Image: Bulgari

Image: Bulgari

Bulgari has unveiled three configurations of these spectacular pieces, each measuring no more than 1.70mm thick and even boasting the prestigious title of housing the thinnest COSC-certified manually wound movement ever made, which sits, I’d imagine quietly tightly, within the watch.

Presented in a 40mm octagonal case, the Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC is available in either sandblasted titanium or platinum, sporting that classic monochromatic look and feel. On the dial, Bulgari has (probably out of necessity) stripped back much of the details you’d expect to see on a traditional timepiece, like the dial itself.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC features an open-worked dial, which appears to be something of a trend at this year’s event, and invites the wearer into the intricacies within.

Image: Bulgari

Image: Bulgari

Look closer beyond the seamless grey dial or contrasting sunburst blue, and you’ll see the ultra-thin COSC-certified manual winding movement, the BVL180 calibre, nestled within. At just 1.5mm it’s the thinnest movement ever constructed and, not only reflects the Italian brand’s attention to detail, but also its enviable horological expertise.

Now, of course, this doesn’t come cheap. If you’re interested in owning this unique 1 of 20 piece of haute horologie, it’ll cost you about the same price as a first home in Sydney, coming in at a cool €620,000 (~$1 million AUD). A small price to pay for the smallest piece of history.