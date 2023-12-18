Chopard’s Famed Alpine Eagle Series Soars To New Heights

The following article was produced in partnership with Chopard.

It was 1980 when Chopard’s Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, aged just 22, was determined to make a statement within the storied world of haute horology.

At the time, sports watches were a well-established piece within the watch game; they were classic in design and featured lavish gold colourways, but Scheufele’s vision would see the stainless steel sports watch become one of the most popular pieces released, revered for their durability whilst offering a more casual, versatile aesthetic.

Now, more than four decades later, Chopard is daring to change the game again.

Inspired by the picturesque landscape of the Swiss Alps and the enduring spirit of St. Moritz, the first Swiss watch designed by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Chopard’s Alpine Eagle XL Chronograph is innovation personified.

As the name would suggest, the Alpine Eagle collection embodies the natural beauty and foresight of the eagle population that calls this region home, harnessing the regal bird’s power and presence into each of Chopard’s iconic iterations.

The series was first released in 2019, but in just four short years, has become one of the Swiss Maison’s most sought-after pieces, and it’s not difficult to see why.

The Chopard Alpine Eagle XL is Chopard’s latest offering to the famed Alpine Eagle collection and features a contemporary rubber strap and a larger dial that represents a departure from the typical integrated stainless steel bracelets first introduced by the Swiss Maison almost half a century ago.

Presented in a larger size 44mm case, which, naturally, means the dial and chronograph counters are perfectly legible, the XL is forged in the Maison’s celebrated LucentSteelTM technology; an 80% recycled steel alloy known for its high quality, that undergoes a special treatment for enhanced durability and shine.

But what sets this exquisite release apart from its predecessors, is the alluring textured hue of the dial; a deep Maritime Blue reminiscent of the irises of the eagles that soar above the Swiss Manufacture’s workshop and the very population that Chopard’s committed to protecting.

This is the first time this Blue has debuted in the celebrated Alpine Eagle series, joining Aletsch Blue, Bernina Grey and Pitch Black to reflect the transient landscape of the Swiss Alps. Chopard’s Maritime Blue reflects the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea that cascade against the southern slopes of the Alps.

The Chopard Alpine Eagle indices feature arrow-shaped tips and are coated with Grade XI Super-LumiNova® for increased legibility whilst small orange detailing breaks up the colourways for a pleasant contrasting aesthetic.

Under the hood, Chopard’s COSC-certified 03.05-C movement can be considered one of the most innovative chronograph movements in the world. The bespoke calibre boasts a 60-hour power reserve. It is fitted with a column wheel and several technical features that have earned this manufacture three patents, offering the wearer the utmost precision and efficacy with optimal use of the chronograph functions.

During the recent unveiling of the watch in Geneva, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele also announced a new project for the Alpine Eagle Foundation, which aims to preserve the unique Alpine massif in all its aspects.

The Foundation is collaborating with the University of Bern on an initiative that endeavours to protect the native golden eagle species and their environment from the threat of loss of habitat due to wind turbines. This is in addition to the ongoing project to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle to the Lake Geneva region.

In short, the Alpine Eagle XL Chrono Maritime Blue is another triumph from the Swiss Maison, which never seems afraid to incorporate bold and expressive colours into their releases.

Just take a look at the Limited Edition Australian release; it’s a testament to Chopard’s commitment to producing beautiful pieces that are high-functioning instruments of the utmost precision and quality. It’s no wonder we’ve voted it the Best Watch Release for 2023.

Exclusively available at Chopard boutiques, Chopard Alpine Eagle XL is the perfect addition to the sporty chic domain, effortlessly blending sportiness with timeless elegance for a true masterpiece that soars above the horological landscape.