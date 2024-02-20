Christopher Nolan Reveals Which Legendary Director Was The First To Witness ‘Oppenheimer’

Legendary director Christopher Nolan may be lauded as one of the greatest contemporary filmmakers of our time, but that still doesn’t mean he doesn’t get a little star-struck…

Best known for notable works such as Oppenheimer, Inception and Interstellar, the British director has cemented his enduring legacy as a master of storytelling; his celebrated films have redefined that delves into the subtle intricacies of the human psyche and perception of reality.

However, even with his accolades and acclaim, Christopher Nolan couldn’t deny a certain nervous anticipation as he prepared to screen his latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, to none other than Steven Spielberg.

Speaking with Dune director Dennis Villeneuve for the Associated Press, Nolan revealed that by pure chance, he had just received the 70mm print for his completed work, when he received a phone call from Spielberg…

“I showed it to Steven Spielberg,” Nolan told Villeneuve. “He had called me about something else and I had just got the print as well and I hadn’t shown it to anyone. I mean, the studio had seen it. But we screened it for him on his own. I sat behind him and watched him watch the film. It was an extraordinary experience.”

“He told me he absolutely adored it,” Villeneuve commented.

“He said some very kind things, but really just to watch him watch. I wasn’t even supposed to watch it with him, but seeing the great master watching? It was sort of irresistible,” Nolan confessed.

Oppenheimer amassed more than $1 billion AUD during its cinematic run and proudly stood as one half of a profound cultural moment, dubbed Barbenheimer, alongside Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s celebrated 2023 release. For many people, Nolan – and Oppenheimer – saved cinema.

Entering the Awards Season this year, Oppenheimer has enjoyed a clean sweep of many of the top prizes; Nolan's starring men and women, led by the all-conquering Cillian Murphy, and of course, Christopher Nolan have all won big at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards… with the coveted Oscars ceremony looming.