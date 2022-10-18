Michael B. Jordan Confirms ‘Creed 3’: Here’s Everything We Know

If you thought the Creed franchise had been knocked out, you are very much mistaken.

Releasing the first promotional image for the film on Instagram, Michael B. Jordan will once again strap on the boxing gloves and reprise his role as Adonis Creed for Creed 3. However, this time round he is not only starring in it, but he’s directing it too.

Creed 3 will mark the first time that Rocky franchise staple Sylvester Stallone will not feature in the film. But do not worry fight fans, there are a few surprise appearances in the upcoming film that with could very well make this film a championship contender.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Creed 3.

The third entry in the Creed franchise was originally going to be released in on 23 November 2022.

However, the date was postponed, and the film is now expected to be released in Australia on 3 March 2023 in theatres.

Trailer

So far, no trailer has been released. But now promotional posters are being advertised expect to see a trailer in the near future.

Cast and Crew

Creed III will be the first Rocky franchise film that Sylvester Stallone has not starred in. Image: @MGM

Michael B. Jordan is not the only cast member returning to the franchise. Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Bianca and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne.

Jonathon Majors is set to make his debut in the franchise as the antagonist of the film, Anderson Dame.

One glaring omission from the Creed III cast is Sylvester Stallone, who announced that he will not be reprising his role of Rocky for the ninth film instalment in the franchise. It was reportedly his own decision to “bow out” of the film as he “didn’t know if there was any part for me”.

Stallone has been critical of Creed producer Irwin Winkler as of late. In a now deleted Instagram post, the Hollywood star called Irwin, “the remarkably untalented and parasitical producer of Rocky and Creed.”

Stallone has previously complained about having no equity in the Rocky franchise, despite the characters being his creation. Perhaps this has something to do with his non-appearance in the upcoming film?

However, one surprise that boxing fans will love to see is the addition of multiple world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, who has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role.

Both Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan expressed interest in Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder being involved in the franchise, playing the son of Mr T.’s famous character Clubber Lang.

Although the heavyweight star will not feature in the film, Canelo is hardly a bad replacement!

The Plot

Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors have shared posters showing their respective characters: Adonis Creed and Anderson Dame.

There is very little that has been released regarding the film’s upcoming plot.

Comparing promotional posters of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathon Majors, the sentence “you can’t run… from your past” is spelled out across them both. This is highly suggestive that Adonis Creed and Anderson Dame previously knew one another from their youth.

The film is also expected to focus on Adonis becoming a better father.