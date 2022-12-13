Dave Chappelle Is Touring Australia In 2023

Comedy legend Dave Chappelle is coming back to Australia in 2023, with five highly anticipated shows.

The notorious comedian is returning to Australia in 2023. He will be performing in Perth on the 2nd of February, Sydney on the 5th of February, Wollongong on the 8th of February, Melbourne on the 11th of February and Brisbane on the 15th of February.

There will not be a show in Adelaide – something South Australians aren’t too pleased about, with comments on Live Nation’s Instagram already rolling in complaining about it.

“Aaaaand once again no Adelaide,” wrote one, while another exclaimed: “Fuck Adelaide!!”

Chappelle’s latest specials, The Closer, The Age of Spin, Equanimity and the Bird Revelation, Deep in the Heart of Texas and Sticks and Stones have seen him burst back into the public consciousness after a period of relative reclusion after he quit Chappelle’s Show after just three seasons (walking away from a reported $50 million deal in the process).

He’s generated controversy, won awards (he was given the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019) and doesn’t look like getting cancelled anytime soon (despite his best efforts).

The Daily Beast called The Closer: “Chappelle’s most incendiary, troubling, and unapologetic one yet” while World of Reel called it “a revolutionary act of defiance.”

Chappelle has a way of captivating audiences. As the New York Times reports, Aziz Ansari, another stand-up comedian, said he had heard stories of comedy club workers telling guests their cars were in danger of being towed, but the guests still did not move, Chappelle was so funny.

“That’s how compelling this man can be.” Aziz Ansari

If you like a bit of Chappelle, you can find tickets here. Tickets will go on sale at 11am (local time) on Friday the 16th. Live Nation pre-sale is on Thursday the 15th of December at 11am, if you want to get in early.