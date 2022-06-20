David Beckham Spotted Wearing Tudor’s ‘Perfect Travel Watch’ On Holiday

David Beckham‘s got a bit of an obsession with Italy – but we’re obsessed with the watch he rocked during his most recently Mediterranean holiday.

The legendary ex-football player, international style icon (and the father everyone wishes they had) recently treated his youngest, 10-year-old Harper, to a daddy-and-daughter holiday to Venice, where they defied mum Victoria’s rules and ate a whole bunch of gelato. Love it.

The man loves Italy. He’s previously taken his sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo on a boy’s trip to Puglia, and even penned a partnership with iconic Italian carmaker Maserati. Anyway…

Becks also chose to wear a highly appropriate timepiece for his trip with Harper: the Tudor Black Bay Pro, the highlight release from Watches & Wonders 2022 (in my humble opinion) and arguably the best travel watch the cult Swiss brand has ever produced.

Images: @davidbeckham / Tudor

A 39mm GMT watch and a new model within Tudor’s popular Black Bay range, the Black Pay Pro is in many ways a revival of the original Rolex Explorer II (ref. 1655), which was produced from 1971 to 1985. It combines design codes from the ref. 1655 with Tudor aesthetic: namely the use of ‘snowflake’ hands for the hour, seconds and GMT hands.

A GMT watch is a watch that can tell the time in two different time zones, which is the perfect complication for a jet-setter like Beckham, who splits his time between his native Britain and Miami. It’s great if you want to take a cheeky Italian holiday, too.

The Tudor Black Bay Pro is also twice as water-resistant as even a modern Explorer II, boasts a 70-hour power reserve and is available on one of three straps: a hybrid rubber/textile strap, a NATO-style jacquard fabric strap and a faux-riveted steel bracelet, which is what Beckham has opted for.

Check out the rest of David Beckham’s watch collection below.

