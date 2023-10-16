David Beckham’s Shockingly OCD Wardrobe Ruined By Massive Menswear Mistake

David Beckham’s immaculate wardrobe has gone viral in the weeks since his Netflix documentary aired… but we’ve spotted a massive menswear mistake that might just make the footballer cringe.

Last week, we reported on David Beckham’s shockingly OCD wardrobe as seen in the new Netflix documentary Beckham. We were so impressed by the highly organised nature of his wardrobe that we even ordained it a “menswear masterclass”.

However, one of our eagle-eyed editors has since spotted something awry in the wardrobe. Amounting to a significant menswear mistake that, given the footballer’s passion for fashion let alone his evidently obsessive nature, we’re somewhat surprised he overlooked.

WATCH: Look closely and see if you can spot the menswear mistake…

Before we spell out the error of Beckahm’s ways, however, it’s worth recapping what exactly Beckham’s wardrobe can tell us about the soccer superstar…

As reported by The Mirror, director Fisher Stevens asks if Beckham’s kitchen had ever been used, given its pristine condition. Beckham reveals that he cooked there the previous night but takes immense pride in “cleaning so well” afterwards that you can barely tell… However, his dedication to cleanliness goes beyond the kitchen:

“When everyone’s in bed, I then go around cleaning the candles, turning the lights on to the right setting. I make sure everywhere is tidy because I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and bowls. It’s tiring.” David Beckham

The docuseries also includes a revealing throwback clip from Beckham’s teenage years, where he expresses his dislike for untidiness. The film then cuts to the present day where viewers are given access to Beckham’s meticulously organized wardrobe. The footballer says this:

“It’s all quite organized, jackets, jean shirts, shirts and then it goes from jumpers, cardis to T-shirts, underwear socks and then suits.” David Beckham

Beckham’s wardrobe is not just organized by clothing type but fully colour-coordinated, with outfits prepared up to a week in advance. In a statement that reveals how his condition may be getting more intense with age, Beckham said this:

“Those are my outfits for the rest of the week, I prep my week. It used to just be the night before…” David Beckham

His clothes are also carefully stacked so that he has maximum visibility across all his favourite garments. Even the slightest deviation — such as hangers that are too close together, a clue revealing that someone else has “been in there” without Beckham’s permission — raises alarms in his perfectly ordered world.

The Menswear Mistake

But could Beckham actually be allowing a big fashion no-no to be happening in his wardrobe unchecked? We’ve kept you in suspense long enough, so here’s what we think Beckham might be overlooking: his knitwear.

As anyone who has worked in the fashion industry before will know, myself included, knitwear should never be hung. Instead, it should always be folded. As Beckham takes us through the rails in his wardrobe, you’ll notice a number of knitted items — some in heavier cable knits and others in lighter, fine knits — proudly hung on immaculately spaced hangers.

Why shouldn’t knitwear be hung? Because it’s highly prone to stretching when hung for extended periods. This means that your expensive pieces — and we’re guessing that Beckham’s aren’t cheap — can quickly lose that million-dollar silhouette you were hoping for.

Similarly, when you wash your knitwear you should always leave it to dry by lying it on a flat, supportive surface; never hang it from a line or on a clothes horse if you can avoid it.

Here endeth the lesson, and if anyone has contacts in Beckham’s team… forward this on ASAp — we think he’d like to know.