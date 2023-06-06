DJ Khaled’s $200,000 Leopard-Print Rolex Daytona Is The Most DJ Khaled Watch Ever

Written by Jamie Weiss

DJ Khaled has never been accused of being subtle… But his latest pricey piece of wrist candy is the least subtle – and most ‘DJ Khaled’ – watch ever made.

DJ Khaled is larger than life – and that’s not a crack at his weight. The record producer, rapper, sneaker aficionado and living meme has built a brand out of outlandish flexing, star-studded musical productions and ebullient life advice. There’s no one else quite like him.

Naturally, he’s got a pretty hectic watch collection, too. It’s exactly what you might expect of him: a few Patek Philippe Nautiluses and Aquanauts, a few Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, Jacob & Co’s entire back catalogue. He also owns a bevy of Rolexes, including a platinum Day-Date with Arabic numerals and multiple Daytonas.

His most expensive watch is his Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, which is worth a whopping $3 million USD… But his most outlandish watch is the one he’s been spotted wearing most recently: a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Leopard’ (ref. 116598) worth a solid $200,000 USD that we can’t believe is completely factory.

DJ Khaled wearing his Leopard Daytona while hanging out with fellow watch lover, Kevin Hart. Images: @djkhaled / Rolex

Easily one of the weirdest Rolex watches of all time, the Leopard Daytona is unbelievably actually a factory model and not some custom job.

First released in 2004, this reference sees the normally clean and stylish chronograph outfitted in yellow gold with diamond hour markers, diamond set lugs and 36 cognac-coloured sapphires adoring its bezel in place of the usual tachymeter scale.

But wait, there’s more: the dial features a leopard-print motif, and it comes mounted on a leopard-print leather strap. It’s a total eyesore – the epitome of questionable taste – but again, we kinda like the fact that Rolex was bold enough to make it (and that Khaled is bold enough to wear it).

Other celebrities that have been spotted wearing this wacky Rolex include Nicolas Cage and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. We bet if Liberace was alive when it came out, he’d have copped one, too. Anyway, DJ Khaled’s in good company.