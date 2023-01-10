Dramatic Moment As 43 Metre Superyacht Crashes In The Caribbean

When you own a superyacht, you’d think you’d learn to park it carefully. But apparently, that’s either not the case, or parking one of these magnificent vessels is not as easy as you think. This revelation comes as a bridge in the Caribbean continues to catch superyachts out, with yet another crashing into it.

A video bouncing around online shows the 43.4 metre superyacht Royal Denship Baca coming a cropper, crashing into the bridge entrance at Simpson Bay, on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. The incident occurred on January 8, 2023.

The video shows the yacht love scratching the bridge on its right hand side. The collision caused damage to the control booth. No one on the bridge or the shore was hurt. The video shows the crew continuing to work on the yacht after the crash so it appears the incident did not cause much human suffering (only paintwork and emotional cringe).

WATCH: 43 metre superyacht crashes in the Caribbean

BOAT International reports that windy weather conditions might have played a role in the not-so-pristine park, adding that “this is not the first time a yacht has collided with the bridge at Simpson Bay.” The outlet explained that “in 2019, the 86m superyacht Ecstasea suffered a similar incident.”

According to Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC), the booth enjoyed “severe structural damage” and damaged wires leading to the operations consoles after the incident. The hit happened at 5pm local time and the bridge was back in business by early the next morning.

RELATED: Fire At Superyacht Shipyard A Millionaire’s Worst Nightmare

Superyacht Times reports that Baca was delivered in 2008 and has been regularly maintained over the years, boasting 498 GT, five staterooms and accommodation for 12 guests. The outlet also reports that Baca can host eight crew and has twin Caterpillar engines which allow it to cruise at 12.5 knots and reach speeds of 14 knots.

Image Credit: Yacht Charter Fleet

The last few years have not been kind to superyachts, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to lots of seized vessels around the world. Lots of expensive hunks and hulls have also mysteriously gone up in flames in recent years too.